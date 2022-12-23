Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Terra Raid Battle Tips





Terra Raid Battles are all the rage in Pardea. There’s no better way to catch rare Pokémon, collect Terra Shards, and earn money and LP faster. Completing Terra Raid battles is also the only way to get food power ability patches and special ingredients to take your picnic to the next level. Whether you’re a Shiny Pokemon collector who needs his Mystica to make sandwiches with sparkling power, or a competitive battler looking for ability patches and bottle his caps to bolster your team, Tera Raid There are many reasons to host and participate in Battles. Regularly. It’s also great for spending time with friends trying to defeat powerful Terra Pokémon. Learn how to unlock Terra Raid Battles, prepare your Pokémon for battle, and more!

Terra Raid Battles become available as soon as you leave Mesagoza and start your treasure hunt in Pardea. To enter a Terra Raid Battle, look for Terra Raid Crystals (a shimmering formation that shoots beams of light into the air). If you follow one of those rays, you’ll eventually find a Terraraid Crystal at its source. You won’t know which Pokémon appear in Terra Raid Crystals until you actually arrive to see their silhouettes, so pay attention to your surroundings and look for specific Pokémon.

Another way to join a Terra Raid Battle is through the Poké Portal menu[テラ レイド バトル]is to choose What you can do from there depends on whether you’re playing offline, online, or in a Union Circle group. If you’re offline and not in a group, you can join the raid via a link code. If you’re playing solo online, you’ll see a selection of raids looking for more players, join one of these, choose a random raid, or just like in offline mode You can also join specific raids via link codes. In a Union Circle group, the only raids you see here are those posted by other members of the group, and you can participate in these raids regardless of where you or other members of the group are in the game world. I can do it.

Early on, 1-star Terra Raid Battles let you step into the world of raids, but from 2-star Terra Raid Battles to 3-star Terra Raids, higher tiers are unlocked as you earn more badges. will be available. such as battle. Completing the main stories associated with the three paths unlocks 5-star Terra Raid battles that require powerful Pokémon and higher levels of teamwork.

After completing the post-game events that follow the main story and clearing several high-level Terra Raid battles from the map, you’ll be able to participate in 6-star Terra Raid battles with black Terra Raid Crystals. Raid battles are particularly difficult, featuring high-level Pokémon with near-perfect stats and greatly increased HP pools.

Every day at midnight local time, a new raid set will appear on the map, including a new 6-star raid. Completing the post-game event is also required to unlock 7-star Terra Raid battles on the map. These Terra Raid Battles are only available during special events.If a Link Code is provided, you can participate in Terra Raid Battles regardless of your game progress, but before you can participate in a Raid, you must: Make sure your Pokémon is strong enough to hold itself.

In Terra Raid Battles, each time a player’s Pokémon faints, the remaining time to defeat the Raid Boss is greatly reduced, so it’s important to have a Pokémon that can withstand the Raid Boss’ onslaught and deal enough damage to defeat it. Nurture is important. The most effective way to do this is to train your Pokémon to its highest level Lv. 100—and fight wild Pokémon strategically or use items like HP Up, Protein, and Carbo to effectively distribute your base points.

Lv the team. 100 may seem like a challenge, but fighting a Pokemon that gains a lot of experience points (such as Chansey) and the use of his Exp. Terra Raid Battle candy can help your Pokémon level up faster. In terms of base points, giving Pokemon items such as Power Weights that can be purchased at all Delibird Present locations will speed up the training process as well. , making it easier to purchase status-building items.

We also need to consider the nature of the Pokémon that are most effective in battle. can earn more miles from Modest Nature. Cooperative Pokémon such as Umbreon and Brissy should be considered for their defense-emphasizing traits, including calm and cautious natures. You can acquire these specific qualities by catching or breeding Pokémon, or you can use mint items to maximize the potential of the Pokémon you already have. You can purchase them from all Chungee Supply locations if you advance far enough, earn them in Terra Raid Battles, or find them while roaming the open world of Pardea.

While it may seem tempting to pick a Grass-type Pokémon to counter a Talon Flame with a Water Terra-type, it’s important to keep in mind the types of moves a Pokémon like Talon Flame might have. It’s important. Grass-type moves deal super effective damage to this Talon Flame, but most of Talon Flame’s available moves deal very effective damage to Grass-type Pokémon, either Fire or It’s a flying type. Electric-type Pokémon like Myradon are especially powerful in this case. It can deal super effective damage and can resist flying-type moves like Brave Bird. Choosing a Pokemon with a defensive typing can go a long way toward achieving victory.

Every battle requires its own strategy. Sometimes it’s best to bring in a damaging Pokémon like Azumarill, and sometimes it’s best to support the rest of your team with defensive Pokémon like Brissy. If you’re picking Pokémon like Purserker or Umbreon with secondary moves like Screech, it’s probably best to pick Pokémon like Azumarill that can take advantage of teammate stat-reducing moves. If you’re covering damage with powerful Pokémon that launch super-effective attacks, bring in Pokémon with defensive moves like Lightscreen and Reflect, in addition to stat-lowering moves like Metal Sound and Scream. Coming has a greater positive impact than choosing another powerful attack. Pokemon.

Cheering is also an important element of Terra Raid Battles. Cheering doesn’t charge Terra’s orb (he needs to attack 3 times to activate), but it does allow teammates to boost his attack power and deal damage, or Clutch his healing to the field. It helps you to stop. Having everyone indirectly participate in the battle speeds up terastallizing and prevents the time required to complete a Tera Raid Battle too quickly. While it may be tempting to be the star of every Terra Raid battle, rooting is just as important in nearly every situation.

Azumaril, Galchom, Purserker, Collidon, and Milidon are the strongest attackers you can bring into Terra Raid Battles. Umbreon and Brissy are similarly flexible when used as support Pokémon. Read on for some powerful move sets to get the most out of these Pokémon.

Azumaril

superpower

belly drum

liquidation

rough play

Umbreon

light screen

reflect

screeching

provocation

Brissy

Lifedew

light screen

reflect

tail whip

Galchom

earthquake

anger

rock slide

sword dance

purser car

iron head

screeching

sword dance

provocation

Koraidon

collision course

drain punch

screeching

sword dance

Miraidon

electro drift

Metallic sound

Parabolic charge

provocation

Once your team has crushed the Terra Jewel of Terra Pokémon, the hard work is over. All you have to do is earn your reward. Wild Pokémon defeated in Terra Raid Battles can always be caught no matter which Poké Ball you choose. Whether you’re a Premier Ball fan or a Luxury Ball fan, pick your favorite Poké Ball and let it fly. There are powerful new Pokemon by your side and lots of useful items. Happy raids, Trainer!

