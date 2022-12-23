Video games you may have missed in 2022 | Games





Two Point Campus Photo: Sega

Nostalgic for the exhilaration of Theme Park World and the bloated cartoon head of Themed Hospital? Then it’s worth spending an hour or 20 at Segas Two Point Campus. This college management simulation is far more entertaining than the genre might imagine, tasking you with keeping your students happy and your school profitable. Colorful, quirky, and packed with personality. Bex April May PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation

Photo: Roll7

At the height of the Tony Hawk-era skateboard boom, you may have pondered the fate of the humble rollerskate. Rollerdrome has proven to have simply waited for its time, but it has returned something more radical than you might imagine. His deathsports, a score-based dystopia where pro skaters and The Club go head-to-head. An immediate and satisfying antidote to the painfully slow ledge shimmies we’ve had in other games this year. Nick Reuben Playstation, PC

Shadows Over LoathingShadows Over Loathing

In the spiritual sequel to Asymmetrics 2017 West of Loathing, players take a stickman through a whimsical and surreal Prohibition-era town drawn with white lines. Virtually no graphics, but elegant, often hilarious prose on screen. The big, smart machine in the game. Sarah Maria Griffin PC

Citizen sleeper.Photo: Fellow Traveler

Gareth Damien Martins casts you as the Sleeper in the follow-up to the brilliant In Other Waters. A robot with a human heart, escaping a life of corporate slavery. Set on the Arlin’s Eye space station, it’s packed with intriguing stories, tense moments, amazingly evocative writing, and gorgeous art by comic artist Guillaume Singerin. Louis Packwood PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

I was a teenage exocolonist

Finding a new home in space doesn’t require violent colonization in this slice-of-life role-playing game.Instead, the game imagines you as a teenager trying to grow up, with a community full of lovable characters wary of repeating mankind’s old mistakes. Discovery, a thoughtful tale about whether or not we should touch alien flora and fauna. Malindi Hetfeld PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Photo: Nosebleed Interactive/Wired Productions

You had no responsibilities when the days felt long. Remember when arcades still existed and your father always talked about how disappointed you were? A management game to run, complete with playable cabinets that pay tribute to the greats of all eras. It’s a likable, sweet and compelling simulation game that capitalizes on Generation X boredom and a heartfelt appreciation for video games’ simpler origins. Keza MacDonald PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Photo: Bad Viking

Set in a fictional Gothic alternative Cumbria, Strange Horticulture casts you as the heir to the strangest flower shop in the Lake District. Identifying plants and selling them to eccentric and sometimes malicious customers will unravel a tangled mystery involving murder and cult worship. A moody and innovative detective game perfect for lively winter nights.Rick Lane PC, Nintendo Switch

Paradise Marsh

There hasn’t been a game since 2013’s groundbreaking walking simulator Proteus represented idyllic cuteness like Paradise Marsh. You’ll have to catch bugs and look up at the stars in a 3D pixel art swamp. It’s playful, humorous, and almost transcendental to get you moving and stimulating your senses. Lewis Gordon PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Lost in Play Photo: Happy Juice Games

Lost in Play’s brother and sister protagonists use the power of their imagination to turn their garden into an epic storybook quest to thwart the plans of mischievous goblins.The sublime animation makes this puzzle-solving adventure feel like an interactive cartoon, and there are some seriously hilarious visual gags that make it as much fun to watch as it is to play.LP PC, Nintendo Switch

Photo: Interior Night

In this small-town character study, a fairly normal family with fairly normal tensions falls apart when they stop at a motel that serves as the site of a tense siege between petty criminals and the police. Occupy the minds of your adversaries and their victims to trace the path that led each of these characters to this situation and determine their subsequent actions. KM PC, Xbox

Photo: Wadjet Eye Games

It reminds me of 1970s British folk horror movies. In The Excavation of Hobs Barrow, Victorian archaeologist Thomasina Bateman sets out to excavate a remote Yorkshire village, only to encounter distrustful locals, mystical visions and signs of paganism. . The voice acting is excellent, and this point-and-click adventure does a great job of building tension before delivering a dramatic and memorable twist. LPPC

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, PC)

Photo: Rose Engon

Survival horror Signallis is what you get when you combine the jump scares of 90s Resident Evil with the existential desperation of Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky. Ammunition is noticeably scarce, inventory is deliberately low, and the many horrors lurking in an abandoned mining facility are highlighted. An artistic, terrifying pleasure. LG Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, PC

Photo: Annapurna Interactive

Not sure how to speedrun? Okay, neon white will tell you. Running, shooting, and jumping are all sublime, but the true masterstroke here is the slow, brake-relieving level design. A run that seemed impossible 10 minutes ago suddenly becomes easier. Neon White makes you feel like a pro, but it leaves you feeling dizzy as you grin incredulously at your own destructive momentum. NR PC, Nintendo Switch

vampire survivors

Forget God of War Ragnaruk. 2022’s purest power fantasy is Vampire His Survivor, a pixel-art shooter that slays tens of thousands of monsters per level.Created by a former software developer in the gambling industry, it’s pure, dopamine-releasing stupidity, and a game that quickly becomes addictive.LG PC, Xbox, Android

Photo: Spiral Circus

Silt’s harsh underwater world is equally compelling and terrifying, asking more questions than it answers. How can your diver possess other creatures? What is the significance of the strange statues you encounter? And what is the purpose of the great machine you are soul-feeding? What? Part David Lynch, part Playdead Limbo, a game that wriggles into your subconscious mind and feeds on your nerves. LP PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

flat eye

The management part of this gas station management sim is somewhat hypnotizingly simple. But what’s really interesting is the exploration of futuristic technology in the gig economy, where everything is closer to reality than you might think. It’s just as necessary as having something to look out for. MHPC

Photo: Bethesda Softworks

Set in a spooky and spooky-accurate Tokyo paranormal action game, sinister forces rid one of the world’s most famous metropolises of all but ghosts. Reality twists around you as you battle spirits and converse with the dead. An underrated thriller. KM PlayStation 5, PC

Lord Warden

Roadwarden packs the scale and consequences of The Witcher into a text-based game that instantly comes to life thanks to its evocative writing. Without missing any of the ruthlessness that characterized the Middle Ages, it perfectly illustrates why fantasy settings are so beloved by video game and tabletop players. MHPC

You may have seen the viral Trombone Champ video on social media a few months ago, but have you ever played it? If not, you have to. It’s a good music game, intentionally hilarious, and its story adds another layer of occult surrealism to farting with a virtual trombone.KM PC

