Real-life revenge: How technology got discounted in 2022





Bernard Arnault, the buttoned-up French boss of LVMH, who supplies his comfy class with fancy dresses, handbags and champagne, has overtaken future Rocketman Elon Musk to become the world’s richest billionaire. The news of becoming a millionaire carries an ironic symbolism.

One of the themes of 2022 is how heavily the future of technology is being discounted by investors. Traditional industries of the past, such as luxury goods, energy and defense, have returned to the fashion industry. Call it a real revenge, not a virtual one.

The mood swings were unusual. Late last year, one of his flippant idiots in the Financial Times predicted that shares in Tesla, the electric car company Mr. Musk runs, would continue to rise in 2022. While stock prices were maddeningly overvalued by traditional financial metrics, Tesla’s fans still raved about them as a sort of non-fungible token, the non-financial ticket to the future. But I wasn’t the only one surprised by the suddenness of the change. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down 32% this year. Tesla shares fell 66%.

In fact, one of the most profitable deals was shorting the future of technology. Shares in the Ark Innovation ETF are run by Kathy Wood, the fund’s manager, a noted techno optimist who has invested heavily in racy tech stocks like Tesla, Zoom and Coinbase. , trading at just 21% of its peak price. According to S3 Partners, an investor who has shorted the Arks Family fund this year has made a 110% return on him. As one investor told his FT this week, we just emerged from a borderline insane environment.

A spike in inflation followed by rising interest rates triggered a reversal in the stock market. Technology stocks, the most overbought sector, have been particularly exposed to cyclical shifts. It may be true that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the mass transition to digital as we all spend more of our lives online. However, many tech companies and investors overestimated the depth and duration of trends. Even the Silicon Valley giant lays off employees as it cuts jobs.

The big question is whether investors prematurely overpaid for their tech enthusiasm, or were they simply wrong? Were they embracing the future too soon, or were they delusional? has been strongly argued by

At the time, the dot-com bubble funded e-commerce, digital media, and enterprise software development. All of these had lasting economic value. In contrast, Funk argues that it will be hard to find returns that match the latest tech companies investing in metaverse, web3 and crypto. In an American Affairs article co-authored with Lee Vinsel and Patrick McConnell, he wrote that when this bubble deflates, it is very likely that you will be left with very little of anything of value.

It’s true that many tech startups in the recent boom, especially in fintech, ride-hailing, and fast food delivery, were built on cheap and seemingly endless flows of capital. Now that it’s costing them some money, they’re having trouble sustaining their loss-making business model. After crypto exchange FTX collapsed amid fraud accusations, much of the excitement about cryptocurrencies seems silly.

However, the public tech sector still boasts some dominant and profitable companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet. Some of the technology markets such as semiconductors, cloud computing and gaming also continue to boast strong growth prospects. And just as one tech his bubble is deflating, another is already inflating.

Venture capital investors, lured by the capabilities of content generation models such as OpenAI ChatGPT for text and Dall-E for images, are pouring money into generative artificial intelligence companies. Venture capital firm Antler says he has already identified more than 160 startups in the space, four of which he has emerged as unicorns worth more than $1 billion this year alone. .

Theoretically, the marginal cost of creating text, code, and images will approach zero, making knowledge workers in most creative industries more productive. Generative AI has the potential to create trillions of dollars of economic value, he said in a recent report from Sequoia Capital.

Given my own record in the prediction business, I don’t do predictions other than to say that generative AI makes and loses a lot of money.

