



Another generation comes with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This of course means a new region, a new professor and of course a brand new ‘mon’.

However, another generation also means the sometimes tricky problem of transferring Pokémon from previous games – that’s where Pokémon Home comes in.

The app has been a one-stop-shop for moving Pokémon between games and generations since 2020, so it seems likely that it will eventually get support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The main question is when – read on for what we know.

When will Pokemon Home come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Thankfully, we have a rough idea of ​​when the Pokémon Home integration is coming to Scarlet and Violet – The Pokémon Company has confirmed on its website that this is planned for Spring 2023.

However, please note that not all Pokémon are supported in the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, so only certain “mon” can be transferred from Pokémon Home. See the full list of supported Pokémon below.

CharmanderCharmeleonCharizardTaurosArticunoZapdosMoltresMewtwoMewCyndaquilQuilavaTyphlosionKyogreGroudonRayquazaUxieMespritAzelfDialgaPalkiaHeatranGiratinaCresseliaArceusOshawottDewottSamurottTornadusThundurusLandorusMeloettaChespinQuilladinChesnaughtFennekinBraixenDelphoxFroakieFrogadierGreninjaCarbinkDiancieHoopaVolcanionRowletDartrixDecidueyeMagernaGrookeyThwackeyRillaboomScorbunnyRabootCinderaceSobbleDrizzileInteleonZacianZamazentaEternatusKubfuUrshifuZarudeRegielekiRegidragoGlastrierSpectrierCalyrexWyrdeerKleavorUrsalunaBasculegionSneaslerOverquilEnamourus

Still, a solid list with some iconic favorites and powerful legends! You should be able to.

Additionally, a compatibility update will allow Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Battle Stadium stats to be viewed in the mobile version of Pokémon Home.

