Google agrees to NFL streaming deal as Big Tech pursues sports rights





Google’s YouTube has secured the rights to broadcast several US National Football League games starting next season. This is a landmark deal that shows how Big Tech is reshaping the market for live sports rights.

The package will run for seven years starting in 2023 and will give the video site exclusive rights to the Sunday Ticket subscription service starting next season. The service will allow US fans to watch every game that is televised on the day of the biggest game of the week.

Worth more than $14 billion, the deal is an add-on to the NFL’s current 11-year, $110 billion broadcast contract agreed last year, making it the world’s most expensive, according to people familiar with the matter. Live sports broadcast rights.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the deal reflects the league’s ambition to expand its digital footprint and is another example of our looking ahead and building the next generation of NFL fans. be.

The sale typifies the ongoing shift from expensive cable packages to streamers, with Sunday Ticket set to leave its longtime home with AT&T’s DirecTV satellite platform.

Traditional media players such as Disney, Paramount and Comcast have long purchased rights to the hottest sporting events to attract and retain subscribers, but now well-financed technology groups face increasing competition from

Apple, Amazon and Meta have paid billions in recent years for the rights to screen events from the NFL to English Premier League football games.

This is a huge wake-up call for traditional media companies, said the chief executive of a longtime bidder for sports rights. First Apple, and now this… TV, cable and satellite The company will struggle to cope.

The move is also the latest and most significant move by Google’s YouTube into live sports broadcasting, as the platform expands beyond its core service of user-generated video.

YouTube will pay just over $2 billion a year for retail subscriptions to Sunday Ticket, but the total value of the Sunday Ticket package, given the bar’s commercial and wholesale rights, is roughly $100 million annually, according to people familiar with the terms of the deal. could reach $2.5 billion. and a restaurant.

The influx of big tech into sports has put more pressure on traditional U.S. broadcasters, whose stocks have halved this year, as investors sour on the unprofitable streaming business model they’ve been headed for.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to broadcast Major League Soccer games in the United States in a 10-year deal worth $2.5 billion. Amazon acquired the first exclusive sports rights when he joined his current NFL package, paying about $1 billion for Thursday night’s game, according to people familiar with the deal.

A new rights package record has been set in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament from 2023 to 2027. The tournament earned him $6.2 billion in distributions from 2023 to 2027, making him the second highest in the world after the NFL.

Traditional media groups struggle to add up as investors force Hollywood into a new era of austerity, but larger tech groups are better able to absorb the rising costs of sports media rights. It is seen as

YouTube surpassed Netflix a few months ago to become the most popular streaming service for watching TV, according to data provider Nielsen.

Sunday Ticket is a subscription service that allows viewers to pay to watch out-of-market NFL games not available on their local CBS or Fox affiliate channels. Sunday afternoon. The service will effectively allow New York viewers to watch games in Minnesota, Texas, or other regions blacked out by local networks.

Ad revenue on YouTube declined 2% in the third quarter. This is the first decline since the company began reporting results separately from its parent company Google in 2020 amid a difficult macroeconomic environment and a downturn in advertising.

YouTube has been offering a streaming bundle, YouTubeTV, since 2017, currently priced at $64.99/month. In November, the platform also launched Primetime Channels, a new online hub where users can subscribe to individual streaming services such as Showtime and Starz.

