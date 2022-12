European Innovation Council to fund 78 more startups

As part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Program for 2022, the Commission has selected 78 start-ups and SMEs, receiving up to 470 million in funding.

Depending on their needs, each company will receive up to $17.5 million in grants and/or equity investments.

The latter is done through the EIC fund. The EIC fund is now fully operational after appointing Luxembourg-based Alter Domus as an external fund manager to streamline the equity payment process and avoid past delays.

The companies selected span 17 EU and EEA countries, in addition to Israel and the UK.

Among them, 17% of startups and SMEs are located in Germany, 14% in the Netherlands and 12% in France and Spain. Together these countries account for 53% of the total selection.

Below is a detailed graph of the number of companies selected for each country.

Source: EIC Accelerator

Also, as you can see from the map below, the selected startups are mainly in Western and Northern Europe, while the eastern EU/EEA countries are not represented at all.

Notably, the sector attracting the most funding from the EIC is health, with 51% of selected companies providing technology for medical solutions. Other industries include mobility, climate management, energy storage, agriculture, manufacturing and AI.

Here are three notable examples of finalists:

Spain’s Inbrain Neuroelectronics designs graphene for the development of neural interfaces, aiming to revolutionize the treatment of neurological disorders. Estonia-based Efenco is reducing the need and carbon footprint of natural gas in industrial applications by enabling the industry to transition to hydrogen with his HERC, a new plasma-assisted combustion (PAC) technology. We aim to reduce. Italy’s Energy Dome is working on a long-term battery energy storage system based on a thermodynamic closed loop using CO2 as the working fluid. Thanks to the properties of carbon dioxide, the system can store energy efficiently and cost-effectively.

These 78 companies join the 314 companies so far selected for funding by the European Innovation Council. The EICs Accelerator fund has secured $1.13 billion for 2023, so this will continue to grow.

