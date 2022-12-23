ChatGPT caused ‘Code Red’ on Google, report says





ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, has gone viral because it can give people direct answers to almost any query possible, according to a New York Times report Wednesday. Sounds like an alarm bell for Google.

A Google executive who was interviewed by The Times but declined to be named said AI chatbots like ChatGPT could upend the business of the search giant, which relies heavily on the advertising and e-commerce seen in Google Search. said. According to memos and audio recordings obtained by The Times, the publication said CEO Sundar Pichai attended a conference “defining Google’s AI strategy” and said that “a large number of internal It turned the group’s work upside down.”

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that uses available data found online to provide users with conversational answers to dozens of questions. Unlike Google Search, which scrubs the internet for potential answers and provides links that users need to read for themselves, ChatGPT offers unique, novel answers never before written by a human being. . For example, if a person asks her ChatGPT to write a haiku about Pikachu eating spam musubi, ChatGPT will generate a compelling answer.

Pikachu munches, spam rice balls disappear, delicious treats disappear.

According to a memo seen by The Times, Google has been aggressively building its own AI technology, but has been slow to bring it to the public for fear of how it might affect society. That’s what I mean. Part of the reason is that the answers are based on artificial data currently available online. This means that racism, prejudice and misinformation can flow into the chatbot’s learning model and result in unpleasant responses. That’s why Microsoft urgently needed to take his AI chatbot offline shortly after its introduction in 2016. Facebook’s parent company Meta also introduced a chatbot, but it soon started returning racist answers.

For now, Google continues to rely on its search business. His search business, which makes money through advertising and e-commerce sales, accounted for nearly 80% of his revenue last quarter. Since chatbots are intended to answer questions in natural language, it can be difficult to incorporate advertising. Moreover, the processing required to scrub very large data pools to provide reliable answers can be costly. By one estimate, OpenAI spends $3 million a month. ChatGPT is still in beta, requires users to create an account, and may go offline due to high load. Still, when chatbots build on large language models like Google’s own LaMDA and grow in popularity, not only will they ruin your college essay (or be great for your college essay), but Google’s Major moneymakers can be killed as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/chatgpt-caused-code-red-at-google-report-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos