nfl: NFL and Google team up to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube





On Thursday, the National Football League (NFL) announced a long-term deal with Google. Beginning with the 2023 NFL season, the NFL Sunday Ticket will only be available on YouTube TV and YouTube primetime channels in the US.

Since 1994, DirecTV has broadcast unmarketed Sunday afternoon games. The NFL reportedly wanted $2.5 billion a season for the package, but agreed to an eight-year contract worth $1.5 billion a year that ends at the end of this season.

Bringing the NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime channels, ushering in a whole new era in how NFL fans in the United States watch and follow the league, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell I’m excited about “For years, we have worked to make more games available digitally. That’s one sign.”

Google has worked with the NFL since 2015, when the NFL launched its official YouTube channel. Since then it has grown on the platform and now has channels for all 32 NFL teams and 10 official league channels including NFL Films, NFL Network and Mundo NFL, the NFL’s Hispanic channel. It also now includes all 10 official NFL channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: What is the NFL? The NFL is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada and the top level of American football in the world. Can I use the NFL Network without cable? The NFL Network is available on Sling TV Blue, Fubo TV, Fubo TV Elite and YouTube TV.

