Google Wins NFL Sunday Tickets





Lumen Field in Seattle, home of the Seahawks. (GeekWire Photography / Kurt Schlosser)

Google beat out Amazon and Apple to sign the multi-year deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket, giving the company exclusive rights to stream most NFL games through the growing YouTube TV platform beginning in the 2023 season.

The NFL Sunday Ticket competition, a traditional TV staple now offered via DirecTV, is the latest sign of a lucrative live sports package moving to the streaming platform operated by the tech giant.

Sports leagues are increasingly engaging with technology companies as more people cut their cables and existing contracts with traditional cable providers expire. These companies are working to attract more subscribers to their respective streaming platforms, which primarily offer on-demand content such as movies and TV shows, including live sports, one of the most-watched television broadcasts. hungry for valuable content.

Amazon reportedly paid $11 billion for exclusive streaming rights to Thursday Night Football over the next decade. To expand its content library, bolster its advertising department, and get more Prime subscribers to shop on its marketplace, the Seattle company brought other live sports to the Prime platform, including European soccer and New York Yankees games. Added. YouTube has streamed a handful of exclusive Major League Baseball games over the past four seasons. Last year, we launched MLB.TV on YouTube TV for $24.99/month. Earlier this year, Apple signed a significant deal with Major League Soccer to stream every game for the next 10 years, and also signed a streaming deal with Major League Baseball. Netflix is ​​reportedly interested in a live sports deal, which will add to popular sports-related documentary series such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Last Chance U. It’s a schedule.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said live sports will be a differentiator from on-demand.

Each company offers its own streaming model, Pachter said. If Amazon wins the rights to the Sunday Ticket, it should consider whether to offer his NFL games for free, like Thursday Night Football, or change the Prime membership model for a new phase.

This would be problematic for Amazon, but Pachter says it’s a good fit for Google.

Pachter hopes Google will offer the Sunday Ticket in the same way as DirecTV. YouTube TV subscribers are already paying $64.99 a month to access the service, which recently overtook Netflix as the most popular streaming platform. Google announced Thursday that the game will be available both as an add-on package to YouTube TV and as a standalone service on its YouTube primetime channel. YouTubeTV has over 5 million subscribers and trial accounts.

Sunday Ticket has approximately 1.5 million subscribers and access to all off-market games airing on FOX and CBS. Google reportedly paid about $2 billion a year for the rights. DirecTV, which has aired the Sunday Ticket since its inception in 1994, has paid $1.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The NFL said it is still working out the details of its Sunday ticket distribution plan for commercial venues such as bars and restaurants. Amazon has partnered with DirectTV to show Thursday Night Football outside his residence.

Pachter said Amazon may choose to follow its Thursday night football strategy in other leagues. The NBA’s current cable contract expires after his 2024-25 season, and tech giants are expected to bid for streaming rights.

Tech companies are also investing in the sports industry in other ways.

Sports franchises themselves are looking to beef up their own technology and streaming services. The NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, led by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, launched a new streaming service ($199 a year) called his ClipperVision in October. This strategy equates to sports, where retail brands sell directly to consumers as an alternative to traditional distribution channels, establishing closer ties with customers and fans.

The league is also testing an in-house streaming service. NFL He launched NFL+ in July for $4.99 a month. Stream local and primetime games, but only to his mobile device. MLB and NBA also offer similar services.

Traditional cable providers also have streaming platforms. But when it comes to securing media rights contracts, cord cutting has proven to be a problem. The decline in DirectTV subscribers has made it difficult to justify the cost of holding Sunday Ticket, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Cable companies still have big deals with the NFL. Last year, Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN signed him to a long-term contract with the NFL reportedly worth over $100 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2022/google-wins-nfl-sunday-ticket-streaming-rights-in-latest-example-of-tech-giants-hunger-for-live-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos