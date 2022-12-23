Microsoft responds to FTC attempt to block deal with Activision Blizzard





Microsoft on Thursday filed a response to an antitrust lawsuit filed by a U.S. regulator seeking to block a software maker’s acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, saying the deal would not harm competition. Did.

The Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to the proposed $68.7 billion acquisition is the biggest government backlash Microsoft has dealt with at home since it confronted the Justice Department 20 years ago over Windows’ dominance in the operating system market. It stands out as

Under President Donald Trump, Google-owned Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Facebook parent company Meta have all faced inquiries from U.S. competition authorities. So Microsoft got down to business and continued to expand its acquisitions throughout the election of President Joe Biden. Even after Biden-appointed technology commentator Rina Khan took over his FTC. But then Microsoft revealed plans to acquire his Activision Blizzard. On December 8, the FTC claimed that the transaction violated federal law.

Brad Smith, president and vice chairman of Microsoft, said in a statement provided to CNBC: “As we have learned from past litigation, the door is never closing on the opportunity to find an agreement that benefits everyone.”

To mitigate government opposition to the deal, Microsoft offered concessions.

In October, Microsoft’s gaming division CEO Phil Spencer said Microsoft had committed to bringing Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty game to the Nintendo console for 10 years and keeping the game on Valve’s Steam games store. rice field. Microsoft also offered to sign a 10-year deal with Sony to release the Call of Duty game on the PlayStation console the same day it reached the Microsoft Xbox console. We have declined the transaction,” Microsoft said in a filing.

Activision Blizzard does not offer new games through subscription services such as Microsoft’s Game Pass. Microsoft says the acquisition will make Activision Blizzard games more affordable to play.

“One game acquisition by the third-largest console maker cannot overturn a highly competitive industry,” Microsoft said in a response. “This is especially true when manufacturers make it clear they will not withhold games. The fact that Xbox’s dominant competitors have so far refused to accept Xbox’s offer blocks deals that benefit consumers.” It does not justify doing so.”

After spending almost a year investigating the deal and reviewing millions of documents from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, the FTC has shown no evidence that Microsoft is looking to remove the game series from the PlayStation. It’s good for Microsoft’s business to make the game widely available, the company said.

Activision Blizzard, in its own response to the FTC lawsuit, said that “Xbox could make billions of dollars in lost game sales if it withheld Call of Duty from Sony’s PlayStation or any other platform that competes with Xbox.” Give up immediately and take what Activision has worked so hard to attract and retain.”

Outside the US, Brazil has agreed to proceed with the deal, which the UK is scrutinizing.

Both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have disputed the FTC’s allegations.

In the lawsuit, the FTC said Microsoft had promised the European Commission that it had no incentive to prevent games from ZeniMax, a game publisher Microsoft acquired in 2021, from being played on non-Xbox consoles. The contract with ZeniMax from the commission said the company would exclusively create some ZeniMax games.

“The European Commission publicly stated the day after the complaint that Microsoft had not made any ‘commitments’ to the European Commission, and we agree that it was not misleading,” Microsoft said. said, “The European Commission did not ‘rely on’ any statements made by Microsoft. Future distribution strategy for ZeniMax games.

The case will be before FTC Administrative Law Judge Michael Chappell. Both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft say the FTC’s proceedings violate procedural due process rights under the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Activision Blizzard said in its filing that the FTC “not only invented a very complex market for related products, including a ‘high-performance console’ market limited to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but also multi-game subscriptions and cloud gaming. We invented it to support the individual markets of Conclusion theory of its harm. “

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has sent out more than 2,100 emails from the public in response to a statement outlining three ways the deal could undermine competition. About 75% of the emails expressed support for the acquisition, the agency said Wednesday.

If the deal goes through, Microsoft will “become the world’s third-largest gaming company behind Tencent and Sony,” Spencer said on a conference call the day the deal was announced.

In the months that followed, two groups of Activision Blizzard employees voted to form a union. Microsoft says it is working to make it easier for employees to decide whether to join or form a union.

In a statement provided to CNBC, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said, “There is no sensible or good reason to prevent our deal from closing.” with almost no barriers to entry.More devices than ever before have given players a wide range of choices for playing games.Engine and tools are at the disposal of developers large and small. Yes, with gamesha’s wide range of distribution options on the web, we believe we can win this lawsuit on the merits.”

Watch: Games benefit from being platform agnostic, said Cowen’s Doug Creutz.

