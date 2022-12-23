Save Time in 2023 with These 3 Free Google Chrome Extensions





NurPhoto/Getty

Browsers are great.

Over the past decade, I’ve seen entire applications being replaced by services running in the browser. So these days most of my workday is spent in front of my browser of choice, Google Chrome.

Also, 3 Chrome productivity extensions that fascinated me

The problem is that your browser is your window to the entire internet.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the internet is full of distractions.

I concluded that I wasted too much time on the Internet.

And I’ve decided that 2023 will be the year I waste less time on the internet.

Google Chrome is my favorite browser, so I use a few extensions so I don’t waste time (or at least choose when I want to be productive and when I want to waste time!).

Also: 4 Ways to Take Full Page Screenshots in Google Chrome

I have installed these three. And the good news is they’re all free.

Improving productivity, let’s do it!

1. Gmail Google’s Checker Plus

Email can be a real rabbit hole. When I open Gmail in a tab, it takes me an hour to blink.

Checker Plus for Gmail lets you view your emails as pop-up notifications so you can see your emails at a glance without opening your entire inbox. Additionally, you can use the preview pane to read, archive, mark as read, or delete emails without leaving your current tab.

You also have the option to run this in the background while Google Chrome is closed and still receive new email alerts.

See here: Checker Plus for Gmail in the Chrome Web Store

2. Dualless Google

I spend most of my time in front of my laptop instead of my desktop, and one thing I’ve noticed in this shift is that I miss my dual displays.

Dualless has been described as a “poor man’s dual monitor solution”. With just a few clicks, your browser window splits into two for him.

Also, how to snap windows on MacOS and Windows

The split ratio can be adjusted between 3:7, 4:6, 5:5, 6:4, 7:3 according to your needs and you can merge the windows when you are done.

You’ll be amazed at how much more productive you can be with multiple windows compared to switching between tabs.

See here: Dualless in Chrome Web Store

3. RescueTime for Chrome and Chrome OS

RescueTime for Chrome and Chrome OS

Google

If you’ve ever wondered, “Where did my day go?” This is the browser extension for you.

RescueTime tracks the time you spend in your active Chrome tabs or windows (or ChromeOS devices) so you can see what you’re doing all day.

RescueTime auto-categorizes the sites I visit and scores them on a scale from very productive to very distracting. You can easily tweak the defaults and even pause RescueTime if you don’t want to watch the time.

See here: RescueTime for Chrome and Chrome OS on the Chrome Web Store

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/work-life/these-3-free-google-chrome-extensions-can-save-you-time-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos