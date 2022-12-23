Google Pixel 8 could be smaller, and Z Flip rival is coming





Google has invested more and more in its Pixel lineup over the last few years, but now with what it purports to be as a roadmap offering some hints about the Pixel 8 and beyond, we’re getting a sneak peek at what’s to come. I’m peeking.

2023 looks like it will be an interesting year for Google’s Pixel lineup for two reasons. For one, it’s off the back of the Pixel 7 series, which may be Google’s most widely loved smartphone since the original Pixel. You can expect good things.

The alleged roadmap shared by the Android Authority details the Pixel 8’s ‘shiba’ and the Pixel 8 Pro’s ‘husky’. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be virtually identical to the Pixel 7 Pro in terms of general size and display. However, the Pixel 8 is clearly he smaller than the Pixel 7. Not sure how much difference this makes, but it’s still worth noting. Google also made his Pixel 7 slightly smaller than his Pixel 6.

Also in 2023, we’ll see a Pixel 7a codenamed “lynx” as we’ve previously reported, supposedly keeping the same $449 price tag as the superior Pixel 6a. This is actually surprising considering that there are As we previously reported, that device is expected to be a pretty big upgrade with wireless charging and a new primary camera that uses the same sensor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, as well as the addition of ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. that too.

The report also mentions the upcoming Google Pixel foldable, which we recently saw in a leak and we heard will cost $1,799. Apparently, 2024 could see a follow-up to this device, depending on the reaction to the first model.

What’s even more interesting on the foldable side is that Google is considering a Galaxy Z Flip competitor.

This is planned for 2025 at the moment and is subject to what happens with other Pixel phones before its launch so it’s the first we’ve heard of the device and four non-foldable phones to be released , which reflects Apple’s iPhone lineup of two Pros and two non-Pros, each in a different size.

It wouldn’t be a big surprise if Google opted for a clamshell-style foldable. For Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip significantly outperforms the Galaxy Z Fold.Oppo recently announced it would also be making a Flip device, certainly for the same reason.

Future Google Pixel could look a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip

Notably, Google’s future plans for Pixel tablets weren’t mentioned anywhere in the report, but it’s clear that 2023 will see a Pixel tablet, and possibly a ‘Pro’ model. There’s also no mention of his future Pixel Watch model.

Google Pixel Details:

