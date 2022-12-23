Leaked Google Pixel roadmap for 2023 and beyond





Google’s Pixel phones have improved a lot over the past year. First, the Pixel 6 series was a critical and commercial success. Just what the company desperately needed after the relative commercial failures of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4. After that, the Pixel 7 series received even more critical acclaim. This is a continuation of the successful sales of the Pixel 6 line.

The question is, what can we expect from Google in 2023 and beyond? Thanks to an anonymous but authoritative source, the Android Authority can exclusively reveal the major changes Google will make to his Pixel series in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

We have reviewed this information thoroughly, but please note that this roadmap is not definitive. Our sources say certain aspects of the plan are clear, while others are undecided.We recognize the potential of each detail as we walk you through the Google Pixel roadmap.

Google Pixel series in 2023

Solution/Steve Hemerstoffer

Next year, we’ll see some changes to the Pixel lineup. Our sources have confirmed that his two Pixel smartphones, codenamed lynx and felix, will launch around Google I/O in April or his May. These two phones have already been leaked, with lynx referring to the Pixel 7a and felix referring to the Pixel Fold (also known as the Pixel Notepad, but Pixel Fold could be a marketing name).

Our sources have confirmed that Google will keep the same price as the Pixel 7a. That means the US retail price, which is comparable to the Pixel 6a, is $449. According to previous leaks, the 7a will get some upgrades over its predecessor, including wireless charging and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, no sources have confirmed these features.

Google’s big news for 2023 is the launch of the first foldable Pixel.

Meanwhile, the foldable phone will sell for a previously leaked $1,799 price tag, putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

In late 2023, Google will launch two new smartphones in its mainline series, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Our sources have confirmed that there aren’t that many significant changes to these phones compared to the Pixel 7 series. shiba). This means smaller displays and an overall smaller form factor. However, the Husky aka Pixel 8 Pro has the same display and general measurements as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Finally, the codename for the silicon debuting in the Pixel 8 series is zuma. Google will almost certainly market this as Tensor G3.

Pixel Series in 2024: More Pros, Less A’s?

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Aside from the launch of the Pixel Fold and the pre-sale of the Pixel 7a, 2023 doesn’t look much different than this year. However, 2024 will see some significant changes to Google’s Pixel roadmap.

google pixel 8a

First, there are plans for the Pixel 8a, codenamed akita. However, the plans may be scrapped depending on how the Pixel 7a sells. Our sources say that Google is considering launching the A-series phones every other year (every two years) instead of his one-year launch. This brings the A series more in line with Apple’s iPhone SE series, which comes out every few years and has been in stores all that time.

Depending on the commercial success (or lack thereof) of the Pixel 7a, Google may move to a biennial A-series launch.

Of course, we believe the phone’s name could and should change if the company moves away from its annual launches. He used only his codename.

The Pixel 8a, or whatever it’s called, will go up in price to $499 when it launches.

Pixel 9 series

In the fall of 2024, Google will launch the Pixel 9 series. However, the series will have three devices for the first time, according to sources.

The first is the stock Google Pixel 9, which will likely be the same size and general format as the Pixel 8 (remember, it’s slightly smaller than the Pixel 7). Also expected is his Pixel 9 Pro, codenamed komodo, with a screen size in the 6.7-inch area. Then comes his second pro-level model, codenamed caiman. This phone has all the pro-level features of the 6.7-inch model, but packed into a 6.3-inch design.

The Pixel 9 series could include a third phone, a smaller Pro-level model.

Our sources liken this strategy to Apple’s iPhone launch. The Pixel 9 is like the iPhone 14 and the 6.3-inch Caiman is like the iPhone 14 Pro. The 6.7-inch Komodo is more consistent with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When asked how likely this is, the source stressed that this is definitely happening: Google wants to mimic Apple’s successful sizing strategy. That means you want a pro-level phone that isn’t as big as the Pixel 7 Pro. Pricing, naming and availability are all TBD, but the goal of the three phones is set.

All three of these phones should see the debut of the Tensor G4.

foldable of the future

Finally, there is a follow-up folding plan in 2024. However, not much is known about this at the moment. Perhaps Google will wait to see consumer reactions to the first foldable aka felix before being specific about its follow-up plans.

Pixel Series in 2025: Two Possible Strategies

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google is weighing several options for its Pixel roadmap for 2025, sources say, which will be heavily influenced by the success or failure of its plans for 2023 and 2024.

First, Google is toying with the idea of ​​having a flip-style foldable phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip series. Going this route, the fall 2025 launch of his main Pixel series will include a flip-style foldable, a non-foldable vanilla model (which will likely be the base Pixel 10), and two Pro-level Includes iterations. One is smaller and the other is larger.

Google is considering a folding clamshell for 2025, but it has another strategy in place.

However, if Google ditched its flip-style devices, it would be moving forward with four phones that aren’t foldable. Small and large Vanilla models and small and large Pro models. Again, this aligns directly with Apple’s current strategy for the iPhone.

Finally, the fate of the 2025 Pixel Fold successor still hinges on its 2023 market valuation.

Google Pixel Roadmap Leak: Our Thoughts

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The information we get from this source makes a lot of sense to us. Almost every company follows Apple’s non-foldable smartphone success and strategy and Samsung’s foldable success. It’s no surprise that Google is using both companies as templates for its future products.

But the question we have is whether it’s too late for Google to join the party. The Pixel Fold, which launches in 2022, would be a good move given the lack of international competition in the foldable segment, but a first shot at a flip-style phone that won’t launch until 2024 seems too late. Recall that Samsung sells more Galaxy Z Flip phones than Galaxy Z Fold phones at a 3:1 ratio. Google should hit the flip market sooner or later.

Similarly, Google is looking to align with Apple’s approach to making palm-friendly, pro-level phones in 2023, not 2024. By then, Apple’s strategy may have changed. After all, the Mini iPhone series wasn’t a huge success, and the iPhone 14 Plus is likely to suffer a similar fate. If Google is going after Apple, it has to be faster than this.

Either way, we are very excited about this news. The more compact Pixel 9 Pro sounds perfect to us, but the Pixel Fold looks pretty cool. Moving the A-series to a biennial schedule also makes a lot of sense.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how Google’s final Pixel roadmap fare compared to the information we have.

