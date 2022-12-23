Paperwork decision ends Google’s $600 million Minnesota data center.





It turns out Meta wasn’t the only company to cancel data centers this month. Google has reportedly walked away from his $600 million bitbarn project in development in Becker, Minnesota.

A Google spokesperson told The Register, “We are proud to be part of the Minnesota community and remain committed to expanding industry and jobs in the state.” Although it is not currently in progress, it does not preclude involvement in future projects.”

The facility, which was first announced in 2019, has effectively closed after Google partner Honeycrisp Power failed to provide the necessary paperwork for Xcel Energy to power the project, local Star Tribute says. As a result, the Minnesota-based power company terminated its power services contract with Google earlier this month.

The Tribune reports that when completed, the facility will be built on about 300 acres of land, employ 50 full-time workers and will be priced at $600 million. But without electricity, data cannot flow. In a statement, Google told the Tribune that while the project is not currently underway, it does not preclude involvement in future projects.

Google’s decision to exit data center projects may be in response to the economic headwinds currently threatening the profit margins of the internet empire. In the third quarter, Alphabet Google’s parent company’s profits fell by $6 billion to $13.9 billion, well below analyst estimates, but he still made more than $154 million in profits per day. raising.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged to reassess all ongoing company projects following a weaker-than-usual quarter.

We’re taking a pretty close look at projects of all sizes to make sure we have the right plans in place, and we’re getting the right resources and course corrections based on that. It’s something that’s being done continuously.

Google isn’t the only hyperscaler to cut fat. Earlier this month, Meta finished two of his three data centers under construction in Denmark’s Odense area, putting his $1.5 billion project in Huntsville, Alabama on indefinite hold as part of a redesign. did.

The decision announced plans for Meta to lay off 13% of its global workforce, extract more value from its core advertising business, and invest heavily in artificial intelligence to advance its vision for the Metaverse. was done later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/12/22/google_minnesota_datacenter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos