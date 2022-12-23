India’s G20 Presidency: Leading the Regulation of Digital Assets





Discussions in the G20s Finance Track made virtual digital asset (VDA) regulation a priority to curb financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorist financing. This follows the No Money for Terror conference hosted by the Union Home Office. The conference concluded with the pledge of 93 participating countries to end all terrorist financing, including through the use of emerging technologies such as the VDA.

Concerns about the misuse of VDAs for illegal activities require a careful legislative response and forward-looking regulatory guardrails. At a fundamental level, these concerns stem from a lack of reporting and transparency standards, and a lack of international consensus on regulatory design.

The Deputy Director General of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted the difficulty of regulating VDAs due to the lack of reliable data on VDA transactions. This has allowed bad actors to engage in unchecked trades and cheat investors, as evidenced by one of the largest (formerly) VDA exchanges, FTX. I can. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mantra of creating global solutions to address the global problems posed by rapidly changing technologies is important.

As one of the highest ranked countries for VDA adoption, India currently holds the presidency of the G20 and plays an important role in shaping the global regulatory environment.

In the short term, a viable approach for India would be to give anti-money laundering (AML) authorities visibility into VDA transactions, put controls over them, and empower them to prosecute if something goes wrong. , to instill confidence in the industry and investors. abuse. There are several international templates to this effect. The Financial Action Task Force Guidelines on Virtual Asset Trading (FATF Guidelines) are a good example and have been adopted by various jurisdictions, including the EU, Japan and Singapore.

The FATF sets out minimum AML/CFT standards that countries should adopt to prevent potential abuse, and the FATF guidelines set out similar standards for VDA transactions. This guideline applies to his VDA service providers in Member States such as India. Key features of the FATF guidelines include licensing/registration requirements and extensive reporting and recordkeeping obligations for VDA service providers. One such obligation is the Travel Rule. Under this rule, service providers must record source and recipient account details, transaction amount, and transaction purpose for all wire transfers. For all transactions over $1,000, we are required to perform customer due diligence obligations, including verifying the identity of customers and beneficiaries. The FATF guidelines also impose enhanced due diligence obligations on VDA service providers if transactions are made in higher amounts (using national databases to verify customer identities or potentially using customer IP addresses). to ensure that there are no links to illegal activity). country at risk.

In short, the FATF guidelines come into effect in the form of due diligence obligations, registration, recordkeeping and reporting obligations for the VDA industry. India’s existing AML/CFT framework under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA) already applies these regulatory tools to traditional financial institutions. In particular, the PMLA also includes reporting requirements for foreign transactions that fall within the scope of suspicious transactions under the Framework.

PMLA does not currently apply to the VDA industry. The government has the authority to notify businesses or occupations designated as reporting entities under the PMLA and may issue notices classifying VDA service providers as designated businesses. As a result, VDA industry players are required to report offshore transactions and are subject to regulatory oversight.

This is an important first step towards India’s vision of creating a credible corridor for innovation with like-minded countries. With the Digital Data Protection Bill and the Digital India Act already underway, Indians and digital businesses will soon have a coherent framework of rights and responsibilities within which to operate. The time is ripe for increased regulatory oversight of the VDA industry to ensure innovation thrives in a responsible and accountable manner.

The author is a board member of IFS

