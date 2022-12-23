Microsoft tells FTC that $69 billion deal with Activision won’t hurt competition





On Thursday, Microsoft filed a response to a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit aimed at blocking its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, arguing it would not hurt competition in the video game industry. Did.

The FTC said earlier this month in a lawsuit challenging the acquisition that the software giant would “undermine competition” among console makers including Sony and Nintendo. In its filing, Microsoft countered that the acquisition was made to make its Xbox division more competitive.

“Xbox wants to grow its presence in mobile gaming, with over three-quarters of Activision’s gamers and more than one-third of its revenue coming from mobile services,” Microsoft said in a response on page 37. increase. “Xbox also believes that making Activision’s limited portfolio of popular games more accessible to consumers by placing them on more platforms and making them more affordable is good business. increase.”

The deal, announced earlier this year, is the largest for a software maker and within the video game industry. Microsoft, which also makes the Xbox video game console, is in talks with regulators around the world to seek approval for the acquisition. Microsoft has previously said it expects to complete the deal around the summer of 2023.

The FTC move against Microsoft is the U.S. government’s biggest move to take on the tech industry, which has seen companies like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta become some of the most valuable companies on the planet. is one of the efforts of In the midst of this growth, competitors and regulators continue to question whether the tech industry has too much power and companies are behaving as monopolies.

The company opposed the acquisition of the Call of Duty maker by the software giant in a Dec. 8 lawsuit, and Microsoft has used previous acquisitions to develop several device-only games, including space exploration game Starfield and vampire shooter Redfall. He said he created a title that grabbed some attention. It has that software. Microsoft said it offered Sony the rights to sell the military shooter as part of its PlayStation Plus service, but “Sony declined the deal,” he said in the application.

“One game acquisition by the third-largest console maker cannot overturn a highly competitive industry,” Microsoft said in a response. “This is especially true when manufacturers make it clear they will not withhold games. The fact that Xbox’s dominant competitors have so far refused to accept Xbox’s offer blocks deals that benefit consumers.” It does not justify doing so.”

Microsoft said it hopes to find an amicable solution that benefits the industry as a whole.

Brad Smith, president and vice chairman of Microsoft, said in a statement, “While we are confident in our case, we are committed to working with regulators to ensure that competition in the technology sector, consumers and We continue to work on creative solutions that protect workers.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick also defended the deal in a separate statement on Thursday, saying, “There is no sensible and valid reason to prevent our deal from closing.”

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

