Pickering: Congress Shouldn’t Help China Outperform US Mississippi News

America is a force for peace and prosperity in the world. We use military force to promote peace. Our economy is driven by innovation, competition and hard work leading the world in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The important thing is that we are the face of modern democracy, a beacon to a world that seeks freedom and liberty.

Over the past few decades, as the world plunged into the digital age, it has often been the first country to lead many of the key technological advances that shape the way our world works.

But like many things in life, nothing is guaranteed, including our status as a global hub of innovation.

China has serious ambitions. They are trying to overtake the United States.

China aspires to become a world leader in technology and is working hard to realize that vision by pouring resources and investments into its own technology companies. They are doing this because China is leading in areas such as his 5G and artificial intelligence, which will be the backbone of next-generation technology development. When it comes to 5G, in many cases China has already achieved this goal. Earlier this year, the former Google CEO said the US was lagging far behind China in the race to build 5G technology due to US government hesitation.

Congress has passed an anti-innovation law that handcuffs U.S.-based tech leaders fighting to keep up with China’s growing tech power instead of focusing on America’s dominance in this dangerous battle with China. is under consideration.

American technology and innovation have helped build the world’s leading economy and important advances in healthcare and medicine, manufacturing, military capabilities, and more. We also provide tools to help small businesses reach beyond their local main streets to reach consumers outside their communities, enabling them to grow in ways they otherwise couldn’t.

To counter our leadership, China is working with other authoritarian regimes, including Russia, to dominate the digital world. According to a 2018 report by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the United States is the world leader in science and technology, but the United States’ global share of science and technology activity continues to grow for other countries, particularly China. is therefore decreasing.

After that solemn warning more than four years ago, we are still struggling. Congress has made some progress, but be careful not to undermine our edge when it comes to unwise anti-innovation legislation. is needed.

In fact, a new poll finds that Western countries share concerns about China and Russia’s growing technological influence (88% in the US and 80% in Europe), and see it as a threat to their national security. (76% in the US). US, 72% in Europe) and economy (76% in US, 70% in Europe).

It is unacceptable for America to allow China and Russia to dominate the tech sector and free nations to develop technologies that they can rely on for our safety and security. China and Russia seek to undermine the UT’s global standards and Internet rules to monitor, control, censor, and abuse basic human rights. These authoritarian values ​​are not the values ​​we hope will lead the world and shape the technology of the future.

This is a must-win battle for the United States and our allies. In response to rising threats from China and Russia, the same poll found that 87% of Americans and 88% of Europeans believe in working with allies against a common enemy. Otherwise, the security, prosperity and value of the open and accessible Internet are at risk.

But to win, Washington needs to support America’s technology sector and the innovation that comes from America’s companies building the technology of the future. This means making smart policy decisions to reject anti-innovation laws that only help our enemies at the expense of America’s tech sector, national security, and economy.

The United States has cemented its position as an innovation beacon on the world stage. Congress must help us maintain this leadership, not weaken it.

Submitted by Chip Pickering. He is the CEO of his INCOMPAS and a former Member of Parliament.

