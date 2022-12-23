Higher risk of lower performance ratings in 2023





Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Palace in Warsaw, Poland, March 29, 2022.

Mateusz Wlodarczyk | Nafoto | Getty Images

Under the new performance appraisal system starting next year, more Google employees are expected to be at risk of poor performance reviews and less likely to receive good reviews, according to an internal communication obtained by CNBC. increase.

At Google’s recent all-hands meeting and another presentation last week, management detailed the new performance review process. Under the new system, Google estimates that his 6% of full-time employees will fall into the low-ranking category, which poses a higher risk of corrective action than the previous 2%. At the same time, it becomes difficult to achieve high scores. Google predicts 22% of employees will be rated in one of his two highest categories, compared to 27% previously.

As an example, to create the highest-rated new category, Transformational Impact, employees must accomplish the near impossible and “contribute more than we thought possible.” there is.

Earlier this year, Google announced a new process for performance reviews known as Google Reviews and Development (GRAD).

However, CNBC recently reported that employees were complaining about procedural and technical issues with GRAD near the year-end deadline, and worried they would not be evaluated accurately. Anxiety is exacerbated by a wave of layoffs in the tech industry. Google has so far avoided the massive layoffs that have hit other tech companies like Meta, but employees are growing increasingly worried they might be next.

At a December all-hands meeting on the topic, employees voiced their frustration to executives. Executives have long touted transparency, but did not provide direct answers to questions about personnel. Some employees think the new performance appraisal system could be a way for the company to cut headcount.

Headcount was a concern for employees throughout the second half of 2022. CEO Sundar his Pichai turned defensive in September after being forced to explain the company’s changing position after years of booming growth. Management said at the time there would be minor job cuts and had not ruled out layoffs.

And in November, a number of employees at an all-hands meeting asked for clarity on management’s plans for headcount, when Google increased its workforce by 24% year-over-year in Q3 2022. I even asked if management mismanaged their personnel.

As of the third quarter, the company employs 186,779 full-time employees. It also employs a similar amount of contractors.

According to recent documents about GRAD, the company is looking at bonuses, salaries and equity, and hopes to “increase per capita spending on overall compensation.” The company also said it still plans to pay within the top 5% to 10% of market rates.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Much pain and anger

At the company’s most recent all-hands meeting on Dec. 8, many of the highest-rated questions described stress related to year-end performance reviews, according to conference audio obtained by CNBC. The company’s leadership is transparent about how it treats its people.

Among the questions Pichai read aloud, one employee asked, “Why did Google push support check-in assignments to frontline managers a few days before the deadline?” “I’ve been through a lot with Google over his 5 years and this is the worst.”

To meet quotas, many of the last-minute support check-ins seem to have been forced through parts of the Cloud, causing a lot of pain and anger, another employee asked. . He’s only two weeks away from course correction, how will this feedback help him and what can he do to prevent this from happening in the future?

The support check-in process is confusing and a source of stress and anxiety for Googlers, especially given the current economic situation and rumors about layoffs, topped by another employee question.

Earlier this month, CNBC reported that employees began receiving support check-ins. This is often associated with lower performance ratings in the final days leading up to year-end deadlines. They also said executives changed some of the processes on the last day.

Google’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Fiona Cicconi, ultimately acknowledged briefly the GRAD issue at a recent all-hands meeting and knows it’s been bumpy.

It’s not ideal for support check-ins to happen very late in the review cycle. We know it takes time to absorb feedback and act on it.

Several employees asked executives if there was a quota for placing employees in low-performing categories in order to cut headcount in 2023.

One question asked executives whether Google would become a stack ranking company like Amazon, referring to the process of using quotas to place employees in specific performance buckets.

Uncertainty about the GRAD process puts lower-level management under a lot of pressure to communicate and sometimes impose contradictory items on performance reviews, said another high-rated question. increase.

ANOTHER READ: Layoffs across the industry have been a topic affecting Googlers, causing stress, anxiety and burnout.” ANOTHER READ.

However, management mostly avoided answering questions directly. CEO Sundar Pichai kept saying he didn’t know what the future would hold.”

Pichai said one of the things we’ve been working hard on is prioritizing what we can do to better prepare ourselves to weather the storm regardless of what lies ahead. So unfortunately I can’t make any positive promises, but everything we’ve planned as a company for the last 6-7 months, we’ve been working hard to get through this in the best possible way. is all i can say.

