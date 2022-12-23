Future Google Pixel plans seem to include iPhone Pro Max and Galaxy Z Flip rivals





Google’s current smartphone strategy is to release three phones a year. That means two flagship handsets and one budget device, but according to a new Android Authority report, Google is turning things around. Pixel 2023 lineup: Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel FoldToday’s report, based on information from ‘reliable sources’, says Google will actually release his four phones in 2023 It confirms the rumor. Known as “Felix,” it will be announced around April or May. The source also reveals that the Pixel 7a will be priced the same as his Pixel 6a, with a retail price of $449. Previous rumors suggested that the Pixel 7a could be a big upgrade from his 6a, including a better screen, new cameras and wireless charging capabilities. The Pixel Fold is priced the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, rumored to start at $1,799. As for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the Pixel 8, codenamed ‘Shiba’, could be smaller than the 6.3-inch Pixel 7, and the duo will be his third-generation, internally dubbed ‘Zuma’. tensor chip. Pixel 2024 lineup: Pixel 8a (probably), Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Max, Pixel Fold 2

According to the report, the Pixel 8a release will depend on the success of the Pixel 7a. So even if a Pixel 8a called “Atika” is in the pipeline, it may never see the light of day.

Apparently, Google is considering moving the A-series to a biennial cycle. This means that instead of updating the lineup every year, Google can introduce new models every other year. This is somewhat similar to the strategy Apple used with his affordable iPhone SE. The Pixel 7a successor is also expected to be a bit more expensive, and could sell for $499.

This strategy of copying Apple carries over to the flagship model. Google is said to expand its lineup to his three models. The standard Pixel 9 smartphone and two Pro phones, including a 6.3-inch model called “Caiman” and a 6.7-inch model codenamed “Komodo.”

Apple currently sells two standard and two Pro iPhone models, so we can assume that the larger Pixel 9 Pro will essentially be the Pixel 9 Pro Max. It looks like it’s ready and might rebrand the top model as the iPhone 15 Ultra. Not much is known about the Pixel 9 series, except that it will feature the Tensor G4, nicknamed “Redondo.”

Google is also toying with the idea of ​​a second book-style foldable phone, but that will depend on the market reaction to the first Pixel foldable phone.

Pixel 2025 lineup: Pixel 10 series and possibly Pixel Flip

Even for Google, it’s too early to talk about 2025. According to the report, Google’s 2025 plans will be shaped by his response to 2023 and his 2024 lineup.

The Mountain View company is considering releasing a clamshell foldable phone to rival the Galaxy Z Flip. This seems to come with his standard Pixel model and two Pixel 10 Pro variants.

Should the company decide not to release a galaphone, the 2025 lineup will include two standard models and two Pro models in two different sizes.

