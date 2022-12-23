



10 best video games for Xbox Series X

Joystick controller for Xbox Series X consoles.

Since its November 2020 release, the Xbox Series X and its more affordable companion, the Xbox S, have made a strong case for being one of the best gaming consoles ever invented. Building on the legacy of the Xbox, the system is renowned for its pristine gameplay and crystal-like graphics. Both consoles are designed to speed up load times and render games to his consistent 4K resolution, but the Xbox Series S sometimes plays games at lower graphics quality than the Series X.

Microsoft has neglected to publish hardware sales data across this generation of consoles. said it sold more consoles than “the previous version of Xbox.” According to estimates, this will see the pair of consoles sell over 12 million units by 2021.

With that in mind, Stacker has compiled a list of the 10 best Xbox Series X video games using data from Metacritic. The game was ranked first based on his Metascore (out of 100) aggregated from critics’ reviews. Based on Metacritic’s user score (out of 10), it was a tie.

scapegoat vision

#Ten. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

A still from “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2”.

– Metascore: 89 – Metacritic User Score: 6.6 – Release Date: March 26, 2021 – Developer: Vicarious Visions – Genres: Sports, Personal, Skate/Skateboarding

Based on the most iconic skating game ever made, ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ comes together in one fully remastered pack for some of the most fun childhood gaming memories is rendered in modern HD. That means you can experience all the same levels, tricks and playable characters without the old school glitches and pixelation.

First released on PlayStation in 1999, the “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” pack is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox consoles and includes the same generation-raising soundtrack as before. In their review of the remastered game, Eurogamer said that in addition to improving the graphics, the movements now feel much cleaner than in the original game. On the Xbox Series X, the game has a “much more stable image in motion and fewer unprocessed edges.”

blind light

#9.Deathloop

A still from “Deathloop”.

– Metascore: 89 – Metacritic User Score: 7.2 – Release Date: September 20, 2022 – Developer: Arkane Studios – Genre: Action, Shooter, First Person, Arcade

“First fail, die, die again!” In this Groundhog Day inspired adventure, the poor inhabitants of Blackreef Island must find a way to stop his time loop and escape reliving the same day over and over again. Originally released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and his PC, the game finally made its way to the Xbox Series X/S in September 2022. .

hazelight studios

#8.it takes two

Annabelle Dowler and Joseph Valderrama in It Takes Two.

– Metascore: 89 – Metacritic User Score: 8.7 – Release Date: March 26, 2021 – Developer: Hazelight – Genre: Action-Adventure, Linear

One of the best co-op games of all time, It Takes Two is a genre-crossing adventure game designed entirely with two players in mind. Play as her two marital troubled humans, Cody and May, who have been turned into dolls, alongside a friend of their choice. The game is full of glorious chaos, emotional resonance, and laugh-out-loud moments. Your job is to guide the dolls to marital bliss.

GodisaGeek.com raves about the gaming experience and raves: The level design is incredible and the amount of ideas around co-op elements makes every second so much fun to play. ”

Asobo Studio

#7.Microsoft Flight Simulator

Two planes flying over water in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

– Metascore: 90 – Metacritic User Score: 7.9 – Release Date: July 27, 2021 – Developer: Asobo Studio – Genre: Simulation, Flight, Civilian

If you’ve ever wanted to give your console a good workout, ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ is the game for you. garnered a lot of interest. It is not difficult to understand why.

With travel restrictions in place around the world, those in lockdown can now traverse the entire globe from their living rooms with the globe-spanning realism of modern flight simulators. The game lets you fly anywhere from Everest to the Sahara Desert. It only recently appeared on the Xbox Series X and will be released on older consoles in the near future. seems to work the same.

cellar door game

#6. Rogue Legacy 2

The title screen of “Rogue Legacy 2”.

– Metascore: 90 – Metacritic User Score: 8.0 – Release Date: April 28, 2022 – Developer: Cellar Door Games – Genres: Action, Role Playing, Platformer, Roguelike, 2D

It’s hard to find a run-based game as engaging as Rogue Legacy 2. Also, you would really struggle to spend hours playing it each time. The objective is to repeat as many runs as possible while gaining progress and upgrades with each death. So anything you do in the game doesn’t feel like a waste of time.

Cellar Door Games released the original “Rogue Legacy” in 2013, and its sequel received many nice upgrades, including a leap from 2D to 3D world. The game is still only available on Steam and Xbox consoles, and is also the first major roguelike game released during the Steam era.

playground games

#Five. Forza Horizon 5

Cars driving fast in Forza “Horizon 5”.

– Metascore: 92 – Metacritic User Score: 8.2 – Release Date: November 5, 2021 – Developer: Playground Games – Genre: Racing, Simulation, Automotive

Historically, car and racing games have always been good barometers of the overall health of game consoles. If you really want to show off what your system can do, you’ll want to create an incredible car game that shows exactly what your console is capable of.For the Xbox Series X, that’s Forza Horizon 5. is the turn. With its excellent motor sensors and expansive, open-ended world exploration, the game works well on Xbox One while definitely emphasizing the capabilities of the console. The fifth installment in the Forza Horizon series is an exotic update to the UK-based Forza Horizon 4, set in a new setting in sunny, volcanic Mexico.

crow crow crow

#Four.Stanley’s Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The cover of “The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe”.

– Metascore: 93 – Metacritic User Score: 8.5 – Release Date: April 27, 2022 – Developer: Crows Crows Crows – Genre: Adventure, 3D, First Person Perspective

“The Stanley Parable” has always been a difficult game to talk about because a lot of the fun comes from surprises at every turn. Following office worker Stanley, the game is a meta-masterclass in skewing expectations. Infamously, the game appears to control the player rather than the other way around.The Ultra Deluxe version is a huge expansion on the original, with even more maze-like passages, choices and outcomes. Released exclusively for PC in 2013, the game is finally available on consoles and can be played on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

giant game

#3.Hades

A still from “Hades”.

– Metascore: 93 – Metacritic User Score: 8.6 – Release Date: August 13, 2021 – Developer: Supergiant Games – Genres: Action-Adventure, Linear

Supergiant’s incredible roguelike Hades was released in 2020 to critical acclaim and is coming to Xbox Series X in August 2022. Along the way, you’ll come into contact with a pantheon of gods who will try to help you and destroy you. Your ultimate goal is to return to your mother, Persephone. Standing in the way is his crawler, a unique and innovative dungeon full of unique visuals and artwork.

atlas

#2.persona 5 royal

A still from Persona 5 Royal.

– Metascore: 94 – Metacritic User Score: 8.4 – Release Date: October 21, 2022 – Developer: Atlus – Genre: Role Playing, Japanese Style

The ultimate RPG experience, Persona 5 Royale is one of the most famous character-driven games of its time. Released in 2017, the game was playing as his teenage boy in Japan who was wrongfully accused of a crime. Then you have to try to save the world. Do odd jobs, make friends, take exams, fight monsters, and convince others to fight with you.

Essentially a PS3 title, the game released on PS4 a few years later with a few tweaks and improvements. It’s taken quite a while, but the game is finally available for his non-PlayStation systems, though his Xbox release of its predecessor isn’t scheduled until his 2023.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

#1.elder ring

The title screen of “Elden Ring”.

– Metascore: 96 – Metacritic User Score: 7.6 – Release Date: February 25, 2022 – Developer: From Software – Genre: Role Playing, Action RPG

Despite only being released in 2022, ‘Elden Ring’ is already being touted as one of the best video games ever made. Much of the praise is due to its boundary-shifting visuals, intricate lore, and elaborate world-building. The game also received rave reviews from “Game of Thrones” author George RR Martin. Digital Foundry says the game can run at a fixed 4K resolution on both his PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, shadow resolution and filtering are better on the Series X than on the Series S, according to IGN.

