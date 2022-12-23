An unprecedented leak sets the stage for Google Pixel for the next three years





That’s probably why we saw products like the Google Pixel Tablet and the Google Pixel 7 series at Google I/O. That was long before the launch of either device. However, an unprecedented leak (shared by the Android Authority) sets the stage for Google Pixel devices for the next three years. It’s not all concrete, but it’s a pretty detailed roadmap from 2023 to 2025.

In the leak, we learned not only about the potential fate of the Pixel ‘a’ series, but also future foldable and flip devices from the company. It must be taken with salt. Roadmaps like this are rarely published.

2023: Almost the same

First and foremost, Google’s 2023 is expected to start off with a bang when it comes to the Pixel series. , the Pixel Fold (codenamed “felix”) is also said to be announced. The last few ‘a’ devices weren’t announced at Google I/O, but the Pixel 3a was announced at I/O. Then the company’s next ‘a’ device came out during the pandemic, delaying the device’s launch across the board.

Pricing information has been provided for both devices, with the Pixel 7a still set to launch at $449 (similar to the Pixel 6a) and the Pixel Fold likely to launch at its previously claimed price of $1,799. is.

As for the second half of the year, the sources say the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will arrive much the same as the Pixel 7 series. His Pixel 8, codenamed “shiba,” will be a bit smaller, while the Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed “husky,” will have the same display and dimensions as the Pixel 7 Pro. As for what is supposed to be marketed as the Tensor G3, its codename is ‘zima’.

Google’s 2023 will look very similar to 2022, with the arrival of the Google Pixel Fold and the arrival of the Google Pixel tablet. Rumors suggest a Pixel Tablet Pro could be coming, but the source isn’t talking about a Pixel Tablet or his Pixel Tablet Pro with Android Authority at all.

2024: Formula changes

Google is apparently tinkering with its ‘a’ series of devices, and the Google Pixel 8a could be the last ‘a’ device. The company is considering switching to biennial launches, similar to what Apple is doing with its iPhone SE series. Its codename is apparently “akita” and the price is expected to go up to $499.

Sources also say that the Google Pixel 8a may never arrive and is entirely dependent on the sales of the Google Pixel 7a. As a result, I don’t know if I’ll be able to see it for sure. It may come as no surprise that the Pixel 8a never sees the light of day.

Furthermore, it is said that the Google Pixel 9 series will improve little by little later this year. Our sources say that there are basically three devices that can be described as the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Max. The largest device, codenamed “komodo,” had a screen of about 6.7 inches. The mid-range device, codenamed “caiman,” measures around 6.3 inches and has almost the same features as the higher-end model. It didn’t have the usual Pixel 9 codename, but it’s expected to adopt a strategy similar to what we’re seeing today, removing a few features compared to the Pro model.

Sources say this is definitely happening as Google wants to mimic Apple’s sizing strategy, but pricing, naming and availability are all TBD at this time. All three of these devices are expected to use what appears to be a Tensor G4, codenamed ‘redondo’.

There are also plans for a follow-up foldable in 2024, but plans are still unclear. I would like to.

2025: A Potential Galaxy Z Flip Style Device

The 2025 roadmap will be heavily influenced by how the company does in 2023 and 2024, but it’s toying with the idea of ​​launching a Galaxy Z Flip-style device alongside three non-foldable devices. The Android Authority hasn’t mentioned it, but we expect the fate of the Pixel 9a to be decided by then.

A flip-style foldable device hasn’t been confirmed and the company still hopes to launch four Google Pixel devices (possibly the Google Pixel 10 series) even if it doesn’t eventually make it. There may be small non-Pro models, large non-Pro models, small and large Pro models. This is pretty much what Apple does with the iPhone.

How important is this leak?

There are some predictable elements to this roadmap, but it’s interesting that Google is chasing an iPhone model that could launch four devices in the same series. Likewise, it’s strange that it’s taking so long to launch, given how expensive Flip-style devices are. What interests me most is the fate of the ‘a’ series, given that the company seems to be pondering its future fate.

Google has been a very leaky ship in the past, but it’s crazy to see so many codenames leaked so long ago. Companies often keep such plans in close custody, especially his two-year plans. We can’t wait to see what Google announces next. All this is very exciting.

Source: Android Authority

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/2023-2025-google-pixel-roadmap-leak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos