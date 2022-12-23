Video editor DaVinci Resolve for iPad utilizes Apple’s M1 and M2 chips





Blackmagic Design announced Thursday that their video editing and color effects app, DaVinci Resolve, is now available for iPad for free on the App Store. The company originally announced the product in October.

DaVinci Resolve is a popular app in the video industry and has been available for macOS and Windows for a long time. The new iPad version is optimized for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and the M1 and M2 chips. Blackmagic claims Ultra HD ProRes rendering speeds on the M2 iPad Pro are 4x faster than his. Users of 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 or M2 will support HDR.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available! Get the same color correction and editing tools used in Hollywood movies on your iPad, plus Blackmagic Cloud multi-user collaboration, AI-based magic mask, voice isolation, dialog leveler and more. Download now from https://t.co/jIlh5hm5C7 pic.twitter.com/NFzr5S2xvO

— Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) December 22, 2022

DaVinci Resolve for iPad has the same tools as the desktop version, plus Blackmagic Cloud multi-user collaboration. Project files can be saved and opened in either the desktop or iPad version of the software. When using the iPad version, clips can be imported from the iPad Pro’s internal storage, photo library, iCloud, or USB-C drive.

Blackmagic recommends the M1 iPad Pro or newer for DaVinci Resolve and warns that previous iPad models may be limited to HD and some functionality may be limited due to memory limitations. I’m here. Additionally, users of these devices can upgrade to his DaVinci Resolve Studio with a $95 in-app purchase. According to Blackmagic’s website, Studio brings the DaVinci Neural Engine, dozens of additional Resolve OFX, temporal and spatial noise reduction, stereoscopic 3D, film grain, optical blur and mist effects, and more. increase. Studio also supports 10-bit video at up to 120 frames per second and resolutions beyond his 4K.

