Google’s Next 3 Years of Pixel Phones Revealed





If someone asked me what to expect from Google in 2023, I’d probably suggest more of the same in 2022 and beyond. So the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. holiday. Since then, I’ve avoided making big, bold predictions for next year and beyond, but thanks to the new report, I can start thinking about his next three years.

The Android Authority crew believes they have been handed Google’s roadmap for 2023, 2024 and 2025 by a trusted source. I’ve had a great Pixel 7 for over 12 months.

Google’s 2023 Pixel smartphone

As mentioned above, we should expect the Pixel 7a around Google I/O in 2023, but only this year has we seen a foldable launch rumored to be called the Pixel Fold. Today’s report refers to these devices as “lynx” and “felix.” The name ‘lynx’ is already known as the Pixel 7a, but the Pixel Fold story now follows ‘felix’.

Google is reportedly planning to price the Pixel 7a at $449, similar to the Pixel 6a. For the Pixel Fold, it could go up to around $1,800, putting it in Samsung Galaxy Fold territory. I think the Pixel Fold looks like this.

And finally, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected later this year. These are codenamed “shiba” and “husky” and should be powered by a chip codenamed “zuma” believed to be a Tensor G3. Other notable tidbits about these two phones is the idea that the Pixel 8 has a smaller display and a smaller overall form factor. This keeps me from getting excited and freaking out.

Google’s 2024 Pixel lineup goes wild

In 2024, Google seems to have decided to shake things up by expanding its flagship Pixel 9 lineup in Apple’s way given the success of the Pixel 7a in 2023.

There may or may not be a Pixel 8a (codenamed “Akita”). Google is likely considering releasing the A-series every other year instead of every year. The fate of the Pixel 8a may rest on the success or failure of the Pixel 7a. The price could reach $499 when the Pixel 8a launches.

The fun of 2024 begins around the Pixel 9 launch. Google could take Apple’s approach by releasing his regular Pixel 9 (possibly cheaper) and his two “Pro” smartphones in different sizes. Think like the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Only his Pixels from Google are powered.

The Pixel 9 follows the Pixel 8 in 2023 in a similar size. With the Pixel 9 Pro line, you’ll get devices with 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The codenames that follow are “Komodo” and “Caiman”.

If you’re wondering about another Pixel Fold for 2024, we have some plans, but whether or not it launches will depend on how the original Pixel Fold hits the market.

Google in 2025!

2025 is so far away that it seems Google hasn’t yet decided how to take that period, but it’s reportedly considering a few different routes.Galaxy Z Flip-style phones And I’m thinking about the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro lineup that can have up to 4 different phones (2 with each name).

And I think that covers it.

My reaction to all of this is mainly that I think it sounds like a solid roadmap of ideas that I can push. I’m all for miniaturizing high-end devices, increasing choice, and seeing what Google can do with its foldable space. It’s all obviously taken into consideration, so yeah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.droid-life.com/2022/12/22/the-next-3-years-of-google-pixel-phones-leaks-in-roadmap-form/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos