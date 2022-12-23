iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Is it time to upgrade yet?





The iPhone 14 is the latest generation of Apple’s smartphone line and comes with all the features you’ve come to expect. However, if you have an iPhone 11 and are looking to upgrade, I can assure you that the iPhone 14 is much better. But how does it actually compare to Apple’s latest mobile phone?

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Design

These two iPhones have strikingly different aesthetics. The iPhone 11 shares the same curve as the iPhone X, Xs, and Xr, but the iPhone 14 uses Apple’s new flat-edge design, introduced with the iPhone 12 and with a smaller notch than the 11. The phones are similar, but the iPhone 14 definitely looks more modern, with sharper lines that recall the golden age of iPhone design that debuted with the iPhone 4.

Comparing the two sizes yields:

iPhone 14: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm; 172g iPhone 11: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm; 194g

As you can see, the iPhone 11 is taller, fatter and thicker than the new model and weighs over 20 grams more.

iPhone 14

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Both have many similarities, sporting 6.1-inch displays, dual rear cameras, Lightning ports, aluminum chassis, and different colors (white, black, green, yellow, purple, red, and midnight (black) on the iPhone 11). , Starlight (Silver), Blue, Purple, and Red for iPhone 14). In a nutshell, they both look like iPhones, but the iPhone 14 looks more like the newer one.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Display

Both phones have 6.1-inch screens, but the iPhone 14 has some significant upgrades. First, the new model’s display is OLED instead of the lower quality LCD on the 11. The iPhone 14 also has higher resolution, HDR, a higher contrast ratio, and significantly brighter.

iPhone 14

2532×1170 resolution (460ppi) 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio 800 nits maximum brightness (typical), 1200 nits peak brightness (HDR)

iPhone11

1792×828 resolution (326ppi) 1400:1 contrast 625 nits maximum brightness

We’re not saying the iPhone 11’s display is bad, but in the years between models, Apple has improved the quality of the iPhone 14’s excellent panel. There’s also the iPhone 14 Plus, which boasts a 6.7-inch OLED panel for those who need more space on the display. It’s tougher than

iphone 14 display

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Camera

At first glance, it may appear that the cameras of the two devices are actually very close together. Both have dual cameras on the back, consisting of a 12MP main and his 12MP ultra wide angle. However, a closer look reveals that the iPhone 14, like everything else, has been tweaked to offer more features.

First, the iPhone 14’s 12MP main camera has an aperture of f/1.5 instead of the iPhone 11’s f/1.8. This may not sound like much, but it improves low-light photography and provides a shallower depth of field. Stabilization is also different, older devices came with optical image stabilization (better), while the iPhone 14 has sensor shift stabilization (better).

Both have the same Deep Fusion technology, with 0.5x and 1x optical zoom, True Tone flash, portrait, portrait lightning and night mode. The iPhone 14 bumped Smart HDR to version 4, while the 11 reverted to version 2. Additionally, the 14 has a new Photonic Engine that uses software to further improve the color and contrast balance of your shots. Apple upgrades the camera with each iPhone generation, so there’s no doubt that the quality of your photos will improve significantly in three years.

iphone 14 camera

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

As for video, there are plenty of sharing features and both can shoot up to 4K at 24, 25, 30 or 60 frames per second. It also has slow motion video up to 1080p/240fps, timelapse with anti-shake, QuickTake video, 2x optical zoom, audio zoom, and stereo recording.

The TrueDepth front camera is very similar. Both have 12MP sensors, but the iPhone 14’s f/1.9 aperture is slightly wider than the iPhone 11’s f/2.2. Night mode is also available on iPhone 14. This helps in dark situations.

Cinematic mode is where the iPhone 14’s new processor comes into play. This allows you to pull focus and create a very shallow depth of field for cinematic style effects. It also has an action mode to keep everything steady as you run around with your camera, and 4K/60fps HDR video. You can get great photos and videos with the iPhone 11, but budding Christopher Nolan would have a hard time resisting the iPhone 14’s extra features.

iPhone 14 v iPhone 11: processor and specs

At the heart of the iPhone 14 is Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. From a structural point of view, it has the same 6-core CPU as the iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic, but it’s significantly faster with the addition of GPU cores and doubling the number of cores in the Neural Engine. Battery life is also significantly improved. In our tests, the iPhone 14 got around 9 hours of battery life, while the iPhone 11 got him 5.5 hours.

Storage is more generous with the iPhone 14, which comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, while the iPhone 11 launched with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB allotments. The iPhone 14 can withstand deeper immersion than the iPhone 11 (6 meters versus 2). Both also get Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth (although the latter is 5.3 on the iPhone 14 and 5.0 on the iPhone 11). And while the iPhone 14 gets 5G wireless speeds, older models use 4G LTE.

The iPhone 11 has a slower processor, but it’s still a very capable iPhone in 2022.

Shutterstock / Ardeka Studio

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Price

When it was released in 2020, the iPhone 11 was cheaper than the current iPhone 14. However, for an additional $100 or more, you can get more storage, 5G support, and a new design.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 (128GB): $799/£849iPhone 14 (256GB): $899/£959iPhone 14 (512GB): $1,099/£1,179

iPhone11

iPhone 11 (64GB): $699 / £699 iPhone 11 (128GB): $749 / £749 iPhone 11 (256GB): $849 / £849 iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11: Should You Upgrade?

After all these years, the iPhone 11 is still a decent phone with plenty of features. The camera is solid and performance should still be good enough.iOS will be supported for years to come.However , the iPhone 14 is very good in many ways, including a great display, a faster chip, enhanced camera capabilities, and a lighter, new design. Both are great, but the iPhone 14 is simply better. If you’re looking to upgrade, we recommend the iPhone 14.

