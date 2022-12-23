RTIH’s Largest Retail Technology Article on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Filco Supermarkets Collaborates with Henderson Technology to Deploy EDGEPoS Platform

Nine Filco Supermarkets branded convenience stores in the UK have installed a new EDGEPoS system in partnership with Henderson Technology.

This included installing an EDGEPoS platform at each Filcos store and the EDGEPoS headquarters at Llantwjit Major, giving them full control over all nine stores from one central location.

The 36-lane project, including the headquarters and central warehouse, took seven weeks to complete between October and November.

It was the year of retail tech. 2022 was strong for AiFi, JISP and RELEX solutions

As 2022 draws to a close, RTIH showcases key retail tech takeaways from a very eventful year.

This time, we focus on 3 companies (AiFi, RELEX Solutions, and Jisp) that have performed well over the past 12 months in the areas of autonomous stores, supply chain automation, and augmented reality-powered savings and rewards apps. guess

Convenience Store Co-op Partners with Just Eat to Enhance Rapid Grocery Delivery Service

Just Eat has partnered with Co-op to launch an on-demand online delivery partnership across the UK.

It will initially roll out to 50 stores early next year and plans to expand the service to more than 1,000 co-op stores by spring 2023.

The partnership will allow shoppers to place orders from retailers via Just Eat’s app and website for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

Ady Collins, Chief Operating Officer, Patchworks: E-commerce was just taking off in 2022

The pace of technological advancement and customer expectations will continue to drive the evolution of e-commerce in 2023. The challenge for enterprises is to connect systems, data and insights across an increasingly complex and diverse technology stack.

MAPCO Partners with Grabango to Launch Groundbreaking No-Checkout Stores

MAPCO opens its first Grabango-powered no-checkout store in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Grabango CEO Will Glaser said:

“We know Grabango will delight shoppers and bring value to our business as this feature is shared with more MAPCO shoppers every day.”

Shoppers use the Grabango app for Apple or Android instead of checking out. They select the items they want and are billed through the app. Payment is contactless and automatic. No need to scan barcodes.

TalkShopLive and JLo Beauty Team Up with Vogue and Jennifer Lopez to Experience Video Shopping

Live commerce platforms TalkShopLive and JLo Beauty have partnered with Vogues Beauty Secrets video series to launch the first-ever shoppable video.

Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who graced the cover of Vogue’s December issue, sharing her beauty regimen featuring JLo Beauty and exclusively debuting two new JLo Body products available for purchase within the TalkShopLive video player. Let

No one creates content as compelling as Condé Nast. TalkShopLive is excited to be on the episode of Vogue’s first-ever purchasable beauty with Jennifer Lopez his secrets, says Brian Moore, co-founder and CEO of TalkShopLive.

We are committed to connecting the retail industry through engaging content via embedded players and POS that serve as the ultimate live commerce solution for brands, publishers, creators and consumers. “

Startup Stories Interview: bodo founders Jack Green and Brandon Neman

Founded by ex-CloudKitchens and Deliveroo execs, RTIH gets the inside scoop on bodo, which offers e-commerce brands a plugin that facilitates one-hour same-day delivery directly from their website or store.

