Google Stock: YouTube Takes NFL Sunday Ticket Rights, Apple Exits





Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) beats out Apple (AAPL) by winning the rights to stream the NFL Sunday Ticket game on its YouTube TV service. Google’s stock fell amid reports that YouTube would pay for the rights in the range of $2 billion to his $2.5 billion a year.

X

Google is now in charge of the NFL’s Sunday games, which will air most of the league’s schedule all day long from the 2023 season on satellite television broadcaster DirecTV.

According to many reports, Google will pay $2 billion a year for the NFL Sunday ticket rights, but the New York Times puts the figure as high as $2.5 billion.

Under the multi-year deal, DirecTV paid the NFL $1.5 billion annually. The YouTube streaming deal begins with his Fall 2023 season.

“In contrast to the current distribution on DirecTV, the service will be offered outside of traditional pay TV packages for the first time,” Cowen analyst John Blackledge said in a note to customers.

Standalone NFL Sunday Ticket Offer

The basic internet bundle for broadcast and cable network YouTube TV is $64.99/month. The NFL Sunday Ticket Package is offered to consumers as an add-on service. YouTube TV has about 5 million subscribers.

However, according to Google, NFL Sunday Ticket will also be available as a standalone a la carte service.

“The a la carte offering could dramatically increase Sunday Ticket adoption,” added Blackledge. “A household accessing YouTube may sign up whether or not they are a subscriber to a traditional pay-TV bundle. Until now, Sunday Ticket usage has been limited to his DirecTV subscribers only. rice field.”

The seven-year deal marks Google’s largest foray into the sports market. Amazon.com (AMZN) streams NFL Thursday night games.

Google stock falls with market

Google shares fell 2% on the stock market today to close at 87.76.

Apple has won the rights to Major League Baseball games on Friday nights in early 2022. Apple has reportedly withdrawn his bid for the NFL Sunday Ticket game.

According to IBD Stock Checkup, Google’s Relative Strength Rating stocks are only 22 out of the highest possible 99. The best stocks tend to have an RS rating of 80 or higher.

Meanwhile, Google shares are down 39% in 2022 amid a bear market in tech stocks.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for the latest in 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investors.com/news/technology/google-stock-snatches-nfl-sunday-ticket-rights-as-apple-drops-out/

