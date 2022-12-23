Intergalactic Patents Microtube Heat Exchanger Technology – TechBuzz News





Intergalactic recently announced that it has received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary microtube heat exchanger technology. U.S. Patent No. 11,519,670 is broad in scope, covering the general design, manufacturing process, and wide range of applications of microtube heat exchangers in defense aerospace, civil aviation, and space contexts.

Patent pending for the past two years, now fully issued, protects “Laser Welded Microtube Heat Exchanger for Aerospace Environmental Control Systems” applied to thermal management applications in aircraft and spacecraft To do. This includes cooling or heating of electronics, temperature regulation of aircraft or spacecraft habitats, temperature regulation of mechanical systems such as engines and transmissions, bleed air cooling, and similar in the defense aerospace, civil aviation, and space sectors. Uses include, but are not limited to: .

Intergalactic CTO Nick Kaiser, who is listed as the inventor of the patent, said: “Our microtubing technology and manufacturing process are essential for reducing the size and weight of high-performance thermal management systems needed to cope with rising heat loads. I am grateful for the recognition.”

As detailed in a previous TechBuzz article last April, St. George-based Intergalactic has developed a microtube heat exchanger in the air and space context. This patent is a first for the company and covers:

Use of all fluids in microtube heat exchangers, including air, liquid coolants, oils, refrigerants, etc. Intergalactic’s unique construction style consisting of perforated end plates, multiple microtubes between plates, all laser welded. Various fluid types and flows (including liquids, ram air, etc.), midplates to control flow direction, tube reinforcements to protect against foreign debris and damage, and various tube bank shapes (e.g. square, curves, arcs, U-shapes, etc.). Variety of tube arrangements and spacing patterns. A specific range of ram air duct installations common in next generation defense aerospace applications.

Intergalactic’s micro-tube heat exchanger is a step innovation that applies a new laser welding process to improve robustness while still being able to withstand the most demanding environments and conditions such as those found in MIL-STD-810. Significantly reduce size and weight without compromising performance and reliability. and DO-160. Tony Ho, Head of Systems Engineering at Intergalactic, writes in SAE Mobility Engineering:

“Intergalactic routinely observes that microtube heat exchangers exhibit three to four times the capacity of traditional plate-fin heat exchangers for the same core volume. If you are volume sensitive, you can reduce the size of your microtube heat, maintaining the same performance as a conventional heat exchanger, while significantly reducing weight and footprint. have reduced the weight and/or volume of microtube heat exchangers by 50% to 80% compared to traditional heat exchanger exchange technology.”

Microtube heat exchange technology consists of thin metal tubes that are “similar to medical syringes,” Brad Plothow, the company’s chief growth officer, told TechBuzz. “The tubes are made of stainless steel and, depending on what you are trying to develop, have a very thin wall thickness (sometimes a few minutes the size of a human hair) with end plates on each side and a unique precision We weld them using a laser welding process.”

Plowthow explained that a robust welding process is critical to ensuring everything stays put in harsh space environments and critical aeronautical applications such as weapons system components on fighter jets.

Intergalactic’s micro-tube heat exchangers are proven to withstand adverse conditions. It is rated TRL-8, a scale used by NASA to assess the maturity of certain technologies. Field tested at Mach 1, 27 G force, and 14,000 PSI. This is the heart of all Intergalactic brand off-the-shelf thermal management systems.

Intergalactic’s microtube heat exchanger wins 1st place in the Advanced Manufacturing, Construction and Design category at the 2022 Utah Innovation Awards. Available in virtually any form factor and branded as Boreas3 for defense and commercial aerospace applications and BoreasX for space applications. This patent is the first patent for the company, which was founded in 2016.

As a tech innovator in aerospace (a sector known for its hard entry for startups and long product cycles and tech development arcs), Intergalactic has a long-term vision for its role in the aerospace industry.

“I come from the world of venture-backed software companies, where things move much faster,” says Plothow. “But when these technologies start to come together, we’re going to own a piece of that market for decades. That’s what we’re trying to do, reinvent the technical standard for thermal management. Our thermal management technology standards also apply to other applications: laser weapons for military aircraft, lunar rover innovations that enable permanent human habitation on the moon, and other innovations — astronauts are rovers can be treated like an RV and you can sleep in it.All of this requires a very different way of thinking about temperature issues. It’s about reinventing technical standards that enable upstream innovation. This patent is an important first step, but there will be many more layers added to this.”

