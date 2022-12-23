Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, etc.Product roadmap for the next three years leaked





Google announced several new products this year, including the latest Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro launches. His Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone, is expected to become an important product from the tech giant in the next year. Apart from flagship smartphones, Google is reportedly preparing to unveil several products next year, including the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a. The 2024 lineup is said to include three Pixel 9 series smartphones. Google’s possible roadmap for 2025 could end up with a new clamshell smartphone with a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

A report from the Android Authority, citing anonymous sources, leaked possible roadmaps for several Google products in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Google Pixel Phones Planned for 2023 (Leaked)

According to reports, the brand is gearing up to unveil two Pixel phones, codenamed lynx and felix, at a Google I/O event in April or May 2023. The codename lynx refers to the Pixel 7a and felix is ​​associated with the Pixel Fold. The Pixel 7a is said to cost the same as the Pixel 6a at $449 (around Rs 37,000). The foldable smartphone, on the other hand, is priced at $1,799 (around Rs 1,49,000) and could compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and others.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed ‘shiba’ and ‘husky’, will be officially released in the second half of 2023. In terms of specs, the Pixel 8 series could look very similar to his Pixel 7 series. However, the vanilla Pixel 8 will reportedly feature a smaller display and an overall smaller form factor.The Pixel 8 Pro is said to have the same display and general dimensions as the Pixel 7 Pro. increase. Google’s next-generation flagship smartphone could feature his new SoC codenamed ‘zuma’. Google plans to market the new SoC as Tensor G3.

The report further suggests that Google plans to announce the Pixel 8a, codenamed “akita,” as a possible successor to the Pixel 7a next year. However, the smartphone launch may be decided based on the commercial success of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is said to compete with Apple’s iPhone SE model and is expected to cost $499 (around Rs 41,000).

2024 Google Pixel lineup (leak)

Google will reportedly release three smartphones in the Pixel 9 series in fall 2024. His regular Pixel 9 features the same design and size as the Pixel 8, but his Pixel 9 Pro, codenamed “komodo,” features his 6.7-inch display. His third model in the Pixel 9 lineup could be a toned-down version of the Pixel 9 Pro with a 6.3-inch display. This appears to be in line with Apple’s sizing strategy for his latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Tensor G4, codenamed redondo, could be on his Pixel series smartphones in 2024.

Furthermore, the report adds that Google is aiming to announce a follow-up foldable in 2024. The tech giant plans to develop a follow-up plan for the foldable segment after carefully considering consumer reaction to its first foldable felix.

Pixel lineup for 2025 (leak)

It’s reportedly considering a Galaxy Z Flip-style foldable clamshell for 2025. If Google scraps plans for a Flip-like device, it’ll introduce four non-foldable smartphones.Apple Like the iPhone 14 series, vanilla and pro models are likely to come in larger and smaller sizes. It could all depend on how the Pixel Fold hits the market.

