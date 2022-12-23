What they are and how to use them wisely





Google Play Points are part of Google’s rewards program for the Play Store. Through your Play Store purchases, you earn Play Points that can be used for discounts, in-app products, Play Store credit, and more. This is a great way to get rewarded for using the best Android apps on the Play Store.

This guide explains what Google Play Points are, how to earn them, and where to use them. Any device that supports Google Play, from Chromebooks to affordable Android smartphones, can participate in the program.

What are Google Play Points?

Google Play Points is a rewards program for the Play Store. Earn points with every purchase on the Play Store, including apps, games, subscriptions, movies and books. There are four tiers, from Bronze to Platinum, each with their own rewards and perks. As you earn more play points, your rank increases. It costs nothing, but it has some issues.

Points cannot be converted into cash. Play store credit only. Points cannot be transferred between accounts, even within a Family Library group. If you change your billing country, your Play Points will be lost. How to join Google Play Points

As long as you have a Google Account, a valid payment method, a billing address, and live in an approved country, you can participate in Google Play Points.

To join, open the Play Store app on your smartphone or visit the Play Store website on your desktop computer.

Select your profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen,[Play Points]Tap.[参加]Tap.

You don’t need to do anything else to earn Play Points. Once purchased, the number of Play Points earned will be displayed on the screen.

How to earn Google Play Points

Earning points is easy with Google Play. Earn points with every purchase you make on the Play Store, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Subscriptions earn points every month and can level up quickly as long as you stay active.

The number of points you earn depends on the amount you paid and your Play Point level. To calculate potential earnings, multiply the item’s pre-tax price by the level’s base earnings rate. Earning rates start at 1 point for every dollar spent at the Bronze level and increase to 1.4 points for every dollar spent at the Platinum level. If your goal is to earn as many points as possible, level up your Play Point tier. Reaching each tier guarantees these benefits until the end of the following year.

Bronze tier (0-149 points) 1 point per dollar spent. Weekly event with up to 4x multipliers on in-game purchases. Up to double the amount of books you buy in our monthly event. Silver Tier (150-599 points) 1.1 points per dollar spent. Weekly event with up to 4x multipliers on in-game purchases. Up to double the amount of books you buy in our monthly event. Weekly prizes up to 100 free points. Gold Tier (600-2,999 points) 1.2 points per dollar spent. Weekly event with up to 4x multipliers on in-game purchases. Up to double the amount of books you buy in our monthly event. Weekly prizes of up to 200 free points. Platinum Tier (3,000 points and above) 1.4 points per dollar spent. Weekly event with up to 4x multipliers on in-game purchases. Up to double the amount of books you buy in our monthly event. Weekly prizes of up to 500 free points. 24/7 dedicated customer support.

Follow promotions and collect weekly reward bonuses to increase your earning potential. Promotions do not overlap, but are an easy way to increase your earnings. Keep these important promotional tips in mind:

Promotion expiration dates vary and may require an activation code. The promotion requires holding the game or app for 24 hours to earn additional points.Promotion is for Play Points[獲得]It will appear under the menu.

Weekly rewards must be claimed manually by following these steps:

Open the Play Store app. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner of the screen.[プレイ ポイント]Tap. Select the perks menu.[請求]Tap. How to use Google Play Points

The fun starts with using your Play Points. Get game discounts, redeem Google Play credits, or donate to charity. Points will initially expire one year after they are earned, but they will expire only if they are no longer used. Credits are applied to your account immediately after purchase and are removed as soon as you request a refund through the Play Store.

Open the Play Store app. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner of the screen.[プレイ ポイント]Tap.[使用]Tap. Scroll down and tap Rewards.[ポイントを使う]Tap. Use Play Points to unlock free gifts

Google Play Points may not seem worth much at first, but they require minimal participation to earn. Google One offers great rewards and is an easy way to earn Play Points on a regular basis. You can also earn points with Play Store gift cards.

