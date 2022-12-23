Innovation and Growth Thinking at the Heart of Dell’s Startup Challenge





Credit: 123RF.com

India is destined to become a strong economic growth nation. Dynamic technology and digital services. and innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Technology is fundamentally reshaping every sector of the economy as digital capabilities expand and innovation becomes ubiquitous. Innovation actually catalyzes business transformation as it opens the door to development, inclusion and further investment.

To advance this vision, tech giant Dell Technologies announced the sixth edition of the Dell Startup Challenge program for early-stage (seed to Series A) startups and student teams. It was once believed that smaller, newer companies could not leverage technology like larger companies. The tide has turned. The Dell Startup Challenge, powered by YourStory, provides a nurturing platform for start-ups and entrepreneurs to pitch their breakthrough ideas and deliver technical solutions.

Announcing the event, said Swati Mishra, Director and General Manager, Small Business India, Dell Technologies. growth. Dell Technologies provides scalable technology resources in the form of innovative products, technologies and services, both traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud technologies, to facilitate the holistic growth of Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups and provide skill development in the information technology field. , building a robust startup ecosystem. ”

Whether you’re an early-stage startup, a compelling business idea, or a student entrepreneur, Dell’s unique programs offer you the opportunity to profitably realize your business goals. Entries are valid until December 30, 2022 and the event ends on February 3, 2023. The top 10 finalists will be announced on January 27, 2023. Then from January 30, 2023 he will seek mentorship sessions through February. On January 1, 2023, gain valuable experience and expertise from industry insiders. The finale will take place on February 3, 2023.

“As one of four finalists in the 3rd edition of the Dell Startup Challenge, our social startup was able to gain national-level validation for using technology to create social impact. Being recognized by Dell gives me even more motivation to use innovative ideas and technologies to solve a variety of social problems,” said Lending Hands Foundation Founder and Dell Startup Challenge Season – 3 winner Abhishek Saini commented:

Shortlisted startups will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas and increase their visibility in the market. In total, his three finalists in the general category take away cutting-edge Dell Technologies products worth his Rs. Additionally, all winners will be featured on YourStory and grand prize winners will receive special video features. The winner will receive Dell technology worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Similarly, the first place runner-up will get up to 10 Lakhs worth of technical support from Dell and the second place runner-up will get up to 5 Lakhs.

“The Dell Startup Challenge is a great platform for early-stage startups to showcase their businesses and learn how other entrepreneurs are solving problems. Being selected as one of over 500 finalists It gives us the confidence that our efforts are recognized and that we are on the right track.”

“Motivation is in the entrepreneurial DNA, but awards can give you the serotonin to get you through tough days, weeks, and months. If this award is given by someone who is timely and cool, it It could mean a lot! I would urge all women to run a startup and change the world – give it a try!” said Outline India Founder, Dell Added Prerna Mukarya, Season 3 winner of the Women’s category of the Startup Challenge.

Through various initiatives, Dell emphasized the importance of helping startups succeed and leveraging technology to grow their business. Likewise, the program provides them with the technology, resources and knowledge to drive further growth. This edition welcomes a distinguished panel of judges featuring leaders from his ecosystem of technology and startups who will evaluate the participants.

“Startups are vulnerable, especially in the early stages, and need resources, visibility, and recognition to gain strength and grow. Here at the Dell Startup Challenge, you can get all the support you need.” .

“The prospect of interacting and being mentored by Dell’s experienced team at the forefront of technology and business development was very exciting for us. It has given us a lot of confidence in what we are building,” said Anirudh Injeti, co-founder and COO of Eyedentify Systems.

Startups don’t exist in a vacuum. They continually work to expand and create innovative products and services driven by rapidly evolving technology. Co-creation and experimentation are two ways to quickly track business development and become part of the broader India’s growth ecosphere.

“I am honored to be the winner of the Dell Startup Challenge. We have greatly enhanced the capabilities of our team.” – Dilip Ramesh, Co-Founder and CTO – Thinkerbell Labs, Winner of Dell Startup Challenge Season -1

“As an early-stage social startup using technology to create social impact, we applied to the Dell Startup Challenge believing that recognition on a platform like this would help validate our efforts. Today it happened and I am proud to be one of the winners out of 545 entries,” said Abhishek, co-founder of Those In Need. “In fact, I’ve been using a Dell Inspiron 3542 laptop since I started Those In Need, and winning his Dell-led startup challenge has gone full circle,” he said. added.

Regardless of the outcome, all participants will also reclaim the wealth of experience, learning and networking opportunities. They’ll get insight on how to perfect their own pitches and hone their strategies and plans.

Dell Technologies believes that startups that continuously innovate will be the champions of the future. Since 2016, the Dell Startup Challenge has helped companies such as Orowealth, Agroson, Project Mudra, Drinkwell Systems and CodeJudge. Over 500 startups actively participated and have since embarked on an impressive growth journey.

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for Sponsored Posts. No journalists from his VCCircle were involved in the creation of this content.

Get daily updates with our newsletter Subscribe now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vccircle.com/innovationand-growth-mindset-at-the-heart-of-the-dell-startup-challenge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos