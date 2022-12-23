Google Pixel roadmap leaked, here’s what to expect from next year to 2025





Google’s products typically see a lot of leaks, which is why the company itself has been pre-announcing its upcoming products in recent years in an effort to wrest back the spotlight from the leaksters. But now Leakster has decided to up their game once again, let’s see how Google can handle this.

We’re talking about a roadmap leak revealing all the smartphones the company has planned for 2023-2025.

Next year, the Pixel 7a (codenamed “lynx”) and Pixel Fold (codenamed “felix”) are expected to launch around Google I/O in April or May. That means it’s likely to be announced at the company’s annual developer conference. Formerly called the Pixel Notepad, it looks like Pixel Fold will be Google’s first actual foldable product name.

The Pixel 7a is said to cost exactly the same as the Pixel 6a, at $449 in the US. Future models will support wireless charging and 90Hz refresh rate screens. Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold is ‘confirmed’ at $1,799 (as far as rumors go).

The Pixel 8, coming in late 2023, will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7, but the 8 Pro will retain the same screen size as the 7 Pro. Both of these are powered by a new chipset that will likely be marketed as the Tensor G3. The Pixel 8 duo doesn’t have many differences compared to its predecessor.

There are plans to bring the Pixel 8a to market in 2024, but the success (or lack thereof) of the Pixel 7a’s sales could make it obsolete in favor of the Pixel a series’ biennial launch cadence. there is. If the Pixel 8a does go on sale, it’s expected to cost $499, which is $50 more than its predecessor.

The Pixel 9 series includes the Pixel 9 (planned to keep the Pixel 8’s smaller size), Pixel 9 Pro (around 6.7-inch screen size), and all the features of the larger Pro with a 6.3-inch display. If this doesn’t make sense, the point is that Google emulates Apple. Think of the new 6.3-inch phone as the iPhone Pro and the 6.7-inch as the Pro Max. Of course, all three of these new handsets are powered by the new SoC, the Tensor G4.

In 2024 there will also be a new foldable, but not much is known about it yet. There is speculation that Google is waiting to see how well the Pixel Fold will be received.

In 2025, the company could go in many directions, depending on how successful (or unsuccessful) its 2023 and 2024 strategies are. Google is apparently “playing around” with the idea of ​​a Flip-style foldable, and if this becomes a reality, it’s set to launch in the fall of 2025, along with his three Slab Pixels that year (likely 2024 to him three still exist). .

On the other hand, if foldable phones don’t happen, we’ll see four non-foldable Pixels. Vanilla models come in small and large sizes, and Pro models come in small and large sizes. Apple again.

All this information is said to have been obtained from reliable sources and has been thoroughly vetted. But remember, even if these are 100% Google’s plans at this point, plans are subject to change.

