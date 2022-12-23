A Performance Leap in Optical Technology





Porsche has developed the next generation of light technology with the new high-definition HD Matrix technology. The core element of the innovation, created in collaboration with partners, is a chip that combines over 16,000 individually controllable micro-LEDs into a thumbnail-sized surface area. Two of these LED chips are used per headlight (four per vehicle). Headlights with HD Matrix technology therefore offer high-definition light distribution up to twice as bright on a surface four times larger than his of the previous best systems.

Drivers benefit from the extremely flexible lighting that the new development allows thanks to the extremely uniform illumination. In addition, there are innovative features such as Lane He Illumination, Construction Lights, Narrow Lane Lights and Adaptive Motorway High Beam Lights. High performance high beams turn night into day at a distance of up to 600 meters. Oncoming traffic uses the new anti-glare high beam function. Large areas to the left and right of the anti-glare gap are significantly brighter.

The new HD Matrix technology adds yet another highly efficient component. HD Matrix headlights activate only the pixels that are actually needed at the time, so they consume significantly less power than other high-definition systems, while still providing the same amount of light.

4-point headlight graphics can also be displayed at night

In addition to the four-point daytime driving lights and static cornering lights, the new Porsche headlights include two new HD Matrix modules and two bifunctional modules for courtesy lighting and auxiliary high beam. These four primary light sources are arranged in a four-point design that is characteristic of the brand. In contrast, Porsche’s previous top headlights feature four free modules and a central matrix module of 84-pixel technology.

The new HD Matrix technology also stands out in terms of design. With the new system, the characteristic Porsche 4-point headlight graphics in the daytime running lights can be seen at night for the first time in both low and high beam. The HD Matrix headlights will be introduced progressively across different model lines with designs featuring the same module technology. During the development process, Porsche submitted over 25 of his patents for innovative technology.

The world’s first high resolution LED matrix light

New technologies must integrate disparate and sometimes conflicting requirements into one system. The aim is to distribute all light functions to her four units per headlight for design reasons. Nevertheless, the individual light sources should be combined in a way that simultaneously provides uniform and intense illumination. Pre-design simulations were used to analyze the optimal overall system design for all requirements, including customer requirements. As a result, Porsche opted for the new efficient HD Matrix LED technology with 16,384 pixels per module instead of the highest technically achievable resolution.

The headlight design is clearly structured. Arranged in an almost square shape, his four light modules are complemented by a narrow daytime running light strip at the top of the module, following the brand’s signature four-point design (day and night). The upper two bi-function modules are identical, each with three LEDs providing courtesy lighting and auxiliary high beam.

The heart of the new HD Matrix technology are the two lower light units. Each one features identical LED arrays with integrated LED drivers (ASICs), producing an unprecedented high-resolution luminous flux in an area of ​​just 12.8 mm x 3.2 mm. A system controller that rivals a powerful graphics card not only activates, but also controls the brightness of each of the 16,384 individual light-emitting diodes per LED array in 1,024 steps. Different lenses, each with specially polished optical glass, complete the two HD modules.

Lenses produce different illumination angles. The “illumination” wide-angle lens of the outer HD Matrix module covers an angle of 40 degrees wide by 10 degrees high. The internal “Performance” HD Matrix module with telephoto lens emits 20 degrees of light in 5 degree increments. So its lighting is only half the height and half the width, but it’s pretty bright. The light distributed by the two HD modules overlaps in the middle. The new headlights thus combine a large central area of ​​illumination with high brightness.

Best possible visibility in all conditions

A performance leap in optical technology can be attributed to this efficient light generation and the combination of two HD matrix modules and two bifunctional modules. With a total of 32,768 individually controllable pixels per headlight, HD Matrix modules produce high-resolution direct light. Produce only the light you really need. This is why it is known as active matrix light generation.

The HD Matrix light delivers over 1,400 lumens of luminous flux across a 40-degree horizontal and 10-degree vertical range, producing one of the largest and brightest high-definition illumination areas. It covers the entire high beam range and starts directly in front of the vehicle. Lights can be distributed in any way within this area and this flexibility allows existing features to be improved or new features to be introduced. The aim is always to provide the driver with the best possible visibility in all conditions.

Optimized new features for increased safety and comfort

If the High Beam with Auxiliary High Beam (Advanced High Beam) system does not detect a vehicle ahead or an oncoming vehicle and automatic high beam is activated, the HD Matrix module switches from low beam to high beam and the high beam of the bifunction module above the auxiliary beam is activated. It turns on automatically. This increases beam length and improves high beam performance. 600 meters or more if the road is illuminated.

When the new anti-glare high beam camera detects a vehicle in front or an oncoming vehicle, the auxiliary high beam is deactivated and the vehicle is selectively masked by turning off the corresponding pixels in the HD Matrix module. The energy released by this is converted into additional functional HD light. Optimizes glare-free high beam illumination using the full width of available HD lights to improve driver visibility without dazzling other drivers. When anti-dazzling is activated, the amount of light from the HD Matrix module to the left and right of the anti-dazzling gap is doubled, significantly brightening the remaining high beam range.

Lane illumination This function is used to better illuminate the vehicle’s own lane in the form of a bright carpet. The lanes between road markings are significantly brighter. This is regardless of the position of the vehicle within the lane. Whether your vehicle is right-handed, left-handed or centered, the lightweight carpet will stick to the pavement markings like a magnet. This feature works only on highways or similar roads. This provides early detection of dangerous objects and reduces the chances of other unattentive drivers changing lanes into your lane. In the case of an intentional lane change, when crossing a marking the lighthis carpet will temporarily expand to cover both lanes, then illuminate only the new lane more brightly once the lane change is complete.

Construction and Narrow Lane Lights When a construction zone or narrow area is detected, the light carpet automatically shrinks to the same width as the vehicle, including the mirrors, making the lane brighter and more visible to drivers . This visual aid helps the driver to better position himself in narrow lanes and perform overtaking maneuvers. Steering and speed corrections are visibly reduced, resulting in better lane keeping and road safety.

Adaptive highway high beam On highways and comparable highways, the control system maximizes the illumination of the driver’s lane while optimally adjusting the light distribution to the highway conditions. The illumination is interrupted by a soft transition towards the median, avoiding dazzling oncoming drivers.

Animated greetings and farewells When locking and unlocking the vehicle, the low beam of the four-point headlights ensures visibility and safety in front of and around the vehicle. The vehicle launches the driver with a discreet animation. The HD Matrix module generates his two headlight graphics in the brand’s signature four-point design, sweeping horizontally across opposite walls, garage doors, and more before heading out. When the parked vehicle is unlocked and the driver’s door is opened, the light system activates animations in reverse order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.porsche.com/en/2022/innovation/porsche-led-main-headlights-with-hd-matrix-beam-light-technology-30770.html

