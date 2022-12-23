Invisible military aircraft not captured by Google Maps





Claim: A video showing a top-secret military stealth aircraft at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, appeared on Google Maps but was removed by the company.

APS Rating: No. Military and mapping experts say the image, which appears to show the outlines of an invisible aircraft, is not evidence of a top-secret military stealth aircraft, but rather Google’s process for creating high-resolution 3D maps. Agreed that it was due to a normal technical defect. The image was created using this process, which involves stitching together multiple images, a company spokesperson told The Associated Press. If available, it will appear in Google Maps and will also appear in Google Earth.

FACT: A video purportedly showing an unseen military aircraft at an Air Force base just outside Abilene, a city 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, Texas, recently went viral on social media.

The video shows overhead images of Dyess Air Force Base where someone zooms in on an image of a jet and another more transparent object resembling a jet. Text superimposed on his second image of the plane, neither Google Maps nor Google Earth, indicates that the odds of seeing an invisible military aircraft are slim. Google Earth is a service similar to Google Maps that is generally used for online exploration rather than navigation.

A top-secret military stealth plane was spotted on Google Maps at Dyess Air Force Base in #Texas, and a video was claimed in a popular Instagram post. Shortly after that, Google Maps was updated without the plane. The post has nearly 239,000 likes as of Thursday.

Previous and similar versions of the video posted on TikTok have collectively been viewed more than 1.9 million times.

However, Google spokesperson Abigail Jaffe attributes the presence of the suspicious aircraft to the way the company creates its Google Maps and Google Earth imagery.

To display a high-resolution 3D image, she stitches together various available images taken at various resolutions and times, she told the AP in an email. This process can leave traces of large moving objects, such as tarmacs or planes in the air, after the images are superimposed. If this happens, we will update with other images available from the provider.

A 2020 post on a blog run by Google explains that the process is called photogrammetry, and that the way the images are collected can create an optical illusion. According to the post, the images are provided by groups including state agencies, geological survey agencies, and commercial image providers.

The Dice Air Force Base anomaly appears at the same coordinates in both Google Maps and Google Earth.

Howard Bereguin, a Wisconsin state cartographer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison State Cartographer, said the image could result from a normal technical flaw in Google’s digital mapping process, with no evidence of an invisible plane. Agreed no.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the apparent stealth vehicle is the product of delays between the acquisition of several different types of data used to create Google Earth maps, he told the AP electronically. I am writing to you by email.

Veregin also pointed out that other examples of invisible objects, such as cars, can also be seen in Google images near Dyce Air Force Base.

Gary McLeod, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, which specializes in military and space issues, told AP that real-world stealth warplanes are primarily low-observable by high-frequency radar sensors, rather than invisible to the human eye. He said it was designed to

If a stealthy aircraft passes radar, at some point it will be close enough for radar to detect it, but too late for defenders to attack, he wrote in an email. Stealth aircraft also suppress engine exhaust signatures so that infrared sensors cannot detect the aircraft.

McLeod adds: If the plane was developed under a classified program (such as a stealth program), it is highly unlikely that it would be left outdoors unprotected during the day.

___

This is part of AP’s efforts to address widely shared misinformation, including working with outside companies and organizations to add facts to misleading content circulating online. . You can read more about fact checking in AP here.

