Will ChatGPT replace Google as your go-to web search platform?





By the time you read this column, you’ll be drowning in a sea of ​​content about ChatGPT, OpenAI’s amazing new product. The best chatbot ever made surged to his million users in his first week of launch, and each of these million people seems to be writing something. Rather than adding outpourings of admiration, incredible reactions, and doomsday scenarios, we’ll focus on one interesting aspect of him on ChatGPT. Many fascinated users seem to believe so. @jdkelly declares Google is done” (bit.ly/3PtCj1t), @mertbio confidently declares OpenAI killed his Google (bit.ly/3hueNF6). There are even reports that Google has declared a Code Red for this. Incidentally, OpenAI counts Google competitor Microsoft as a major investor and runs on his Azure platform. Before considering whether Sundar Pichai should have a sleepless night, let’s take a step back and see what ChatGPT really is.

Chatbots run on OpenAIs GPT3 Large Language Model (LLM). It has been trained on large amounts of text using 175 billion neural network parameters (bit.ly/3RbHfbB). Expected GPT4 at any moment will be over 100 trillion! A language model uses machine learning to predict what the next word in a sentence should be based on previous entries or prompts. LLM has been called the world’s most powerful autocomplete technology. “LLMs voraciously eat samples of sentences, facts, and dialogues and learn statistical patterns to assemble them in a consistent order. This is how LLMs keep conversations going. But most of them don’t.” No. They don’t know what they’re saying or if they’re right.As the experts say, models strategize to be plausible, not true.”

Search engines don’t understand what they offer, nor do they pretend to. Their job is to crawl the web and algorithmically select the possibly most relevant search links. Probably because that’s what pure search engines do. However, the business model that drives search is often known as search engine marketing (SEM) or search engine optimization (SEO): paid links, sponsored links, and pre-manipulated links. is combined with In theory, ChatGPT could be used for searching, but this version was not designed that way. First, it doesn’t crawl the web, so it can’t find the information you need or tell you where to find it. Second, its knowledge base, or the text it was trained on, will end in 2021. So you may still think Queen Elizabeth rules England, or you may still be under the impression that Russia will never invade another country. Gary Marcus recently joked about this in a tweet (bit.ly/3PA3Z4L) saying, “All you have to do (for ChatGPT to work) is connect to a search engine!” That doesn’t mean ChatGPT never worked. OpenAIs co-founder John Schulman tentatively says an upgrade called WebGPT could be released in the coming months.

Now Pichai and the team will be sitting in a ChatGPT-like interface running on top of the powerful GPT4, powered by Microsoft’s cloud and possibly integrated with search engine Bing. This is not to say that Google isn’t working on similar products. Google Brain is the world’s leading AI team, and Google owns perhaps the best deep learning engine, his DeepMind. Last year Google released his LaMDA. LaMDA can do much what ChatGPT can do to chat with users on any subject under the sun. In fact, it seemed so alive that Google engineer Blake Lemoine claimed it was sentient and able to feel and perceive things. Google also announced that it will integrate his LaMDA into Search, Voice Assistant, Gmail, Docs and Drive. The ultimate goal, Pichai said, is to create a conversational interface that allows users to get all kinds of text, visual, and audio information from all Google products simply by speaking. “

A preview of what this means can be seen in what some of our users are already doing with ChatGPT. @nishithshah claims he finally understands what the offside rules in football really are. This would have taken longer if I had used a Google search (bit.ly/3Wgfi4f). Used a Google search (bit.ly/3FrdluV).

In my view, whether or not ChatGPT takes over Google, it will do some good things: improve the search experience, give Google a competition to start innovating, and hopefully Google advertising. A user-driven user interface can be made user-driven. instead.

Jaspreet Bindra is the founder of Tech Whisperer Ltd, a digital transformation and technology advisory practice.

