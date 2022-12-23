The Pentagon plans to deploy its first electric aircraft in 2023 in a tech war with China.





U.S. Air Force Major Jonathan Appleby (left) and Beta Technologies test pilot Camron Guthrie sit in the cockpit of Beta’s electric Aria aircraft during flight testing in Plattsburgh, New York, March 14. .

Provided by Beta Technologies

The US government has taken a no-interference approach when it comes to developing consumer drones. His one Chinese company, DJI, now dominates his more than three-quarters of the global market, and Washington suspects the company’s drones could become Chinese espionage tools in U.S. skies. Are concerned.

To avoid similar mistakes and alarming national security implications, the Air Force Agility Prime program has poured more than $100 million since 2020 into another promising but unproven innovation. Companies are developing it for the purpose of private use as an air taxi and transportation of cargo.

The Air Force is spending $3.6 million on its current budget to acquire the first eVTOL in fiscal year 2023. This isn’t a lot of money, but it shows the military’s commitment to technology. That commitment helped US eVTOL developers raise billions of dollars, increasing their chances of survival to fight for the eventual civilian market.

The U.S. Air Force’s involvement proves these are real planes, not toys or flying cars, said Will, who launched Agility Prime when he was the Air Force’s procurement chief in the Trump administration. Roper told Forbes.

After decades of skyrocketing military aircraft development costs, Agility Prime is an experiment to see if the Pentagon can take advantage of cheap, off-the-shelf, advanced commercial technology. The military envisions using his eVTOL in a utility role to transport people and cargo far from runways at a lower cost than traditional helicopters. Because they’re silent, they might also be useful in slipping troops behind enemy lines or conducting rescue operations.

The 15 companies participating in Agility Prime include pilot eVTOL creators such as Joby Aviation and Beta Technologies, as well as startups developing cargo drones such as Elroy Air and Talyn. The program provided not only funding but also government testing resources and the potential to generate revenue from military sales before the Federal Aviation Administration gave it the green light to begin civilian service.

The Air Force said in a report to Congress this summer that the program is considering using its $3.6 million to lease 10 aircraft for exploratory use during fiscal year 2023. That amount, according to his Roper, who is now a director of Beta Technologies. It’s a different color of money, he said. Officials at AFWERX, the Air Force’s technology accelerator that operates Agility Prime, declined to provide further details.

Some of the first aircraft acquired may include Lift Aircraft’s small multicopter called HEXA. Lift says the aircraft can fly up to 15 miles and carry up to 300 pounds. The military is considering using his HEXA for search and rescue, carrying small packages around bases, and emergency response. According to founder and CEO Matt Chasen, the company expects him to be procured in some form from the Air Force in 2023.

The HEXA weighs just 430 pounds and its small size means it’s relatively affordable. Austin, Texas-based Lift sells an early model as his recreational vehicle for $500,000. By comparison, Beta Technologies expects its electric aircraft Alia, which can carry up to 1,250 pounds of cargo or four passengers up to 200 miles, to cost him $5 million to his $4 million. .

Maj. Victoria Snow of the 413th Flight Test Squadron remotely operates a lift HEXA and Chief Sergeant Tim Nissen monitors aircraft telemetry at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 16. This was HEXA’s first military control flight.

Provided by US Air Force

Other Agility Prime attendees say they are making progress toward commissioning the aircraft.

Northern California-based Joby, which has won a contract worth up to $75 million through Agility Prime to support R&D and unmanned flight testing, told investors last month it was in talks to deliver the aircraft to the military in 2024. said to be inside. By 2025, he plans to launch an urban air taxi service in a year, blaming the pace of federal rulemaking that dominates the industry. The four-passenger electric tiltrotor is designed to take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane for a range of 150 miles (approximately 150 miles).

Chairman Paul Sciarra told Forbes the military could start using the aircraft as early as next year.

Vermont-based Beta, which aims to commercialize the Aria as a cargo carrier first, expects the Air Force to purchase the aircraft in 2024, following trials at its base in 2023. I’m here. Although it is a manned flight, it will take off and land on a conventional runway. Beta has won contracts worth up to $44 million through Agility Prime.

The first test mission for electric aircraft the Air Force is considering will move equipment and personnel within U.S. test and training ranges, many of which are in remote areas with rough roads. If eVTOLs perform well for that task, we envision trying them to carry prominent visitors on trips of 30 to 90 miles each way.

Colonel Nathan Diller, who stepped down as AFWERX head earlier this month, told Forbes last year that the scope of testing and training is a completely low-risk initial environment, with the bonus of being able to replace ground vehicles.

Another basic use: carrying small repair parts that are useless to transport in helicopters that cost thousands of dollars an hour to fly, such as Black Hawks and V-22 Ospreys.

Another first-generation mission, Roper says, is using eVTOL to secure hundreds of miles of military bases.

In the future, the Air Force is interested in using autonomous or remotely piloted eVTOLs for the dangerous mission of rescuing downed pilots behind enemy lines. The quieter electric propulsion and the smaller size of some aircraft compared to rescue helicopters increase the chances of getting in and out without being detected. These can be sent to higher risk areas without endangering lives or limbs, Diller said.

Agility Prime boasts of helping companies participating in the program raise $7.5 billion in funding, allowing developers to scale from the prototype stage to civil safety certification testing and manufacturing. As we move into the more expensive phases of up, not everyone has access to funding. keep going. Kitty Hawk, his pioneering Bay Area eVTOL developer, is the first company to conduct an operational exercise through his Agility Prime in 2021. Billionaire investor Larry Page abruptly shut down his company in October amid doubts about whether autonomous aircraft could be brought to market any time soon.

Roper believes in creating a healthy private market for winners. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall is reportedly skeptical of eVTOL, but Roper said the military needs to realize that the U.S. race for supremacy with China is largely driven by commercial technology. There is, and a focus on how much the Pentagon is getting directly from electric aircraft isn’t the only decision factor.

The bigger impact of Agility Prime, Roper said, is that this is an emerging market with great value in terms of its value, the jobs it creates and its global impact. It will be a market with an American zip code.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeremybogaisky/2022/12/23/the-pentagon-in-a-tech-war-with-china-is-on-track-to-field-its-first-electric-aircraft-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos