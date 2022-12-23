The Most Popular Food and Beverage Stories of 2022





The food and beverage industry is facing unprecedented years. From the COVID-19 pandemic to supply chain challenges, to today’s energy crisis and war in Ukraine, supply chains and business models have had to show resilience in the face of extreme disruption. . Unsurprisingly, given this context, articles dealing with food safety and security issues were popular in 2022.

But despite these challenges, innovation continues to be at the heart of the industry’s mindset. Developments in the fast-paced world of food technology continue to push the boundaries, and scientific advances in our understanding of health and diet are pushing the boundaries of functional nutrition. debate, broader concerns related to sustainability, and concerns over greenwashing also continued to dominate the pages.

We look back on 2022 through the lens of FoodNavigator’s most read and shared stories in the last 12 months.

The Protein Dilemma: Plant-Based or Animal-Based?

Articles investigating innovations in plant-based products and new protein sources continued to be hot topics in 2022. But growing backlash against the hypothesis that plant-based categories will shape the future of food is raising questions about health. Sustainability of animal- and plant-based products. Revisit our top 5 articles covering plant-based and conventional proteins.

Featured food tech

Protein is, of course, one of the hottest topics in the food tech space. There, innovative approaches and new technologies are developed to address some of the biggest challenges facing the food sector and the need to feed a growing world population within limited planetary boundaries. From cell-cultured meat to gene editing, precision fermentation, and cellular agriculture, check out the high-profile research and developments as innovators reinvent the food system.

Sustainable supply chains and greenwashing concerns

In 2022, FoodNavigator readers still had the big sustainability issues on the back of their minds, with issues like plastics and production systems taking center stage. One thing worth noting, however, is that all the stories that made the most popular lists promoting sustainable solutions were specifically identified by consumers and regulators as a source of greenwashing concern. That’s what I was paying attention to.

Food safety and security and geopolitical crisis

As the year progressed, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made headlines around the world, and its impact was felt more and more in the food sector. From soaring energy and raw material prices to food safety and security concerns, the current geopolitical situation is having a destabilizing effect. Elsewhere, concerns over food fraud and high-profile safety fears demonstrate the need to remain vigilant and the cost such crises impose on brands.

Nutritional Science Driving Healthy Innovation

In 2020, COVID-19 has highlighted the relationship between health and diet. By 2022, European economies continued to learn to live with disease, but health and nutrition remained key innovation drivers. From the question of how to add fiber to your food to the rise of the keto diet, here’s a roundup of the health trends that caught your eye.

