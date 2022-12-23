H|T: Healthtech Times’ MasterControl Becomes Unicorn With $150 Million Series A





Plus: Bezos and Gates are looking for a breakthrough in brain implants.

The Healthtech Times is a weekly newsletter with healthtech news from Canada and around the world.

Subscribe to H|T using the form at the bottom of this page and never miss the most important health tech news each week!

Layoffs continue at Canadian tech companies as 2023 looks bleak (BETAKIT)

BetaKit learned that more than 10 Canadian tech companies laid off workers recently, adding to the growing list of companies that will cut their workforce in 2022.

Komodo Health Bank Takes $200 Million Equity Injection To Drive Growth During Restructuring, Cuts Headcount By 9% (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Coatue Management led the new investment, with contributions from Dragoneer Investment Group. Komodo Health continues to see strong growth despite volatile market headwinds, the company’s president and co-founder Web Sun said in his exclusive interview with Fierce Healthcare.

KeyOps secures $4M CAD to connect drug sales, marketing staff and physicians (BETAKIT)

KeyOps’ platform enables pharmaceutical sales and marketing teams to collate and deploy short digital surveys, asynchronous advisory board meetings, and test marketing content using a network of specialist physicians.

POWERED BY: AMAZON AWS ​​BUILD YOUR STARTUP ON AWS

From Ada Support to Neo Financial, top Canadian startups are building on AWS. But they didn’t do it alone. So whether you’re looking for help solving technical challenges, hiring the right engineers, or finalizing a funding round, we have all the resources you need to get started. There’s a reason more startups are built on his AWS than any other provider. From inception to his IPO, AWS is here to help our customers succeed.

Learn more and start your journey to the cloud today with AWS! Temasek backs India’s HealthKart with $135M funding (TECHCRUNCH)

Temasek led the Gurgaon-based company’s Series H funding, valuing the 11-year-old startup at around $350 million. The startup, which also counts Sequoia India, Sofina and IIFL as backers, has raised around $225 million to date, according to market research firm Tracxn.

Think Research reports higher revenues and liabilities in the third quarter (BETAKIT)

That money was converted to $8.9 million after deducting transaction costs. His cash allocation for the first nine months of 2022 included $2.4 million in lease liabilities, his $2.3 million in finance costs, and his $2.9 million investment in intangibles.

“Out of Control”: Dozens of Telemedicine Startups Send Sensitive Health Information to Big Tech (THE MARKUP)

A survey by The Markup and STAT found that 49 out of 50 telemedicine websites share health data via Big Tech tracking tools.

Alberta Innovation Minister’s statement calls into question return of investor tax credit (BETAKIT)

In a recent interview with BetaKit, the minister discussed his goals for his new role, noting areas he plans to focus on and areas he won’t, such as the Alberta Investor Tax Credit (AITC).

Pharmacy startup owner Medly Health files for bankruptcy with plans to sell 22 stores (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Founded in 2017, Medly is a full-service pharmacy that provides on-demand, same-day prescription drug delivery, validates and submits claims, and works directly with patients to manage medication and refill compliance. I am proud of my position.

Brenda Bailey, British Columbia’s new Minister for Innovation, explains how she will support technology and innovation in the province (BETAKIT).

Bailey took over B.C.’s innovation agenda from Ravi Kahlon, a member of the state’s New Democratic Party. Ravi Kahlon has been re-appointed as head of BC’s newly created Department of Housing.

Headspace meditation app cuts 50 employees, or 4% of staff (BNN BLOOMBERG)

“We are taking this step to equip Headspace Health as a long-term, sustainable business that can weather a variety of economic environments while continuing to deliver on our mission.” the company said in a statement.

Does scaling your startup feel like a constant mess? Here’s what to do. (beta kit)

Startup leaders are accustomed to the mantra of “move fast and break things.” Because this growth-at-all-costs mindset has spawned some of the world’s biggest companies. But with that comes long hours and mental health risks for founders and employees.

Alpha-9 to build $75 million new Vancouver facility to fight cancer (TECHCOUVER)

The San Francisco-based behavioral health tech startup declined to specify how many roles were affected. Elemy CEO Yury Yakubchyk told Behavioral Health Business.

MedTeq, Age-Well Receives $47M from SIF to Provide Technology to Assist Elderly and Caregivers (BETAKIT)

Funding was made through the Strategic Innovation Fund. This will be allocated to the envisAGE Network’s goal of initiating up to 100 projects to scale up and commercialize technologies developed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Bezos and Gates bring back Synchron to drive breakthrough in brain implants (BNN BLOOMBERG)

Synchron announced Thursday that it has closed a $75 million funding round, partly from Bezos Expeditions. The funding was led by his ARCH Venture Partners and includes checks from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates’ venture investment arm, Gates Frontier, among others. Existing investors also got involved, including Khosla Ventures — whose founder, Vinod Khosla, introduced his Oxley to Gates.

Subscribe to Healthtech Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Healthtech Times using the form below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/ht-the-healthtech-times-mastercontrol-becomes-unicorn-after-150-million-series-a/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos