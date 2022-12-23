How medical devices can use design to improve safety and usability





Oscar Daws, co-founder and managing director of Tone Product Design, says that creating a medical device that works well is one thing, and getting people to use it properly over time is one thing. says that.

Most of us are accustomed to being assisted by technology, with or without medical equipment. A phone you use to organize your life, a spec you wear to watch, or a smartwatch you use to track your fitness activities. I can’t imagine life without them.

Still, human responses to medical technology are highly variable, and adoption and adherence are issues around the world. Medical technology products must be rigorously tested and proven to be clinically effective. However, the human context is not always fully considered. How people interact with medical technology falls off the list of priorities as innovators and manufacturers focus on efficacy and negotiate the myriad obstacles and regulations that come with the space.

There are significant psychological and physical challenges that designers must overcome to convince people to engage in medical technology. Using the device can be complicated. Or cumbersome and inconvenient. Or you are afraid to use it incorrectly. Or that it embarrasses us. Or it makes us feel old and sick.

For example, only a deep understanding of human responses will give us a better understanding of why people wear headphones all day long, yet the majority of adults who would benefit from hearing aids refuse to wear them. , 83% of people prescribed sleep apnea devices are the reason they take them off in the middle of the night. Changes in design and materials can improve adherence, alleviate psychological issues, and improve the overall user experience. At the end of the day, no matter how great a medical technology product is, if people aren’t involved with it and using it properly, it can’t do what it’s supposed to do.

Same with certain drug delivery devices. Many of them are technically confusing, scary, uncomfortable, and worrying given that they’re administering important and often expensive drugs. Solving it would take a portion of the development cost, making the situation even more puzzling.

Engagement First Thinking

This is the best place for designers to step in and manage medtech CPR. Effective product design can harness the psychology of patient behavior and communicate the benefits of medical technology to end-users in creative and empathetic ways.

Medtech should be easy to use and integrated into your daily routine like brushing your teeth or showering. They also need to be trusted and make people feel in control of their health needs, especially when a medical professional is not available. And it has to address socio-situational concerns. When a medtech product looks like it’s part of normal tech instead of yelling the word support, it helps mitigate the stigma associated with it.

Part of the problem is that for so long people living with certain conditions have been seen as patients before they were seen as people, but that’s starting to change. With change comes the opportunity to use methods commonly associated with consumer-centric products.

This move towards a more consumer-centric approach has pushed us to look at game-like features, behavioral science, and coveted wearables. In short, all the tools in a box for creating experiences that drive engagement and increase adherence. It’s still not a priority for many developers.

data-driven agenda

Some of today’s biggest problems surround data collection. Health data at scale has a lot of value, but it requires an important conversation about privacy and ownership. By tracking and analyzing information about patients, we can get a clearer picture of their health status and share that information with the professionals they need. But it should tell the user in the right way. Many people are seriously and legitimately concerned about data breaches, so the design should be security reassurance and benefit clear.

It is interesting to see how strong design can make a functional medical device attractive. Sports technology company Supersapiens has transformed a continuous blood glucose monitor made for diabetics into a performance-enhancing device for athletes through design, gamification and clever communication. This demonstrates the power of design and communication strategies to change perceptions and reduce stigma while generating massive amounts of useful data for clinicians, scientists, and most importantly end users.

The pandemic has greatly strengthened everyone’s relationship to data collection and its use. In the UK, the NHS’ contact tracing app has drawn much criticism over its privacy and technical performance. People in the United States had similar concerns. It’s technically more healthtech than medtech, but it’s a good example because the solution lies with the designer. User perceptions and user experience prioritization and analysis may have revealed that major problems existed prior to launch.

People not taking their medications as prescribed is an age-old problem, and the medical technology industry is evolving to address it. As we head towards a world of debt, it makes sense to invest time and energy in inputting needs in the first place to make low engagement and adherence rates a thing of the past.

