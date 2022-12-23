Facebook parent Meta settles Cambridge Analytica class action lawsuit for $725M TechCrunch





Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to a $725 million settlement to settle a class action lawsuit related to the Cambridge Analytica data collection scandal.

The deal, first reported by Reuters today, comes about four months after news first emerged that Meta had proposed a settlement in the Northern District of California, where the lawsuit was first filed nearly four years ago. is. Years later, Meta contested the lawsuit, which consolidated complaints from several of his Facebook users, arguing that those who voluntarily signed up for his social network should have no real expectations of privacy. Did. It’s called “so wrong”.

The scandal in question, one of many that have hit the Facebook world over the years, is related to the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. It is intended to influence voter behavior using targeted advertising. Subsequent privacy issues led to various fines and settlements, with Meta (then called Facebook) paying $5 billion as part of a deal with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to pay misleading investors. paid the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $100 million to , and his modest 500,000 ($600,000) to the office of the British Information Commissioner.

It’s worth noting that while this class action lawsuit originated at Cambridge Analytica, it has expanded to include other third parties who may have used Facebook user data inappropriately.

face the music

Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously testified before parliament about the scandal, but his response was somewhat evasive, shortly after giving a carefully controlled testimony before the EU parliament. Other than that, Meta’s upper management didn’t have to face it directly anymore. question about the matter. But with this impending lawsuit, Zuckerberg, former COO Sheryl Sandberg, and new COO Javier Olivan were all ready to testify again at the next hearing. It was something we didn’t want, and now that we’ve reached a tentative settlement, it’s clearly not going to happen.

In documents notifying the court of the proposed settlement, attorneys said the deal agreed between plaintiffs and Meta was an “extraordinary result” and “the largest amount ever achieved in a data privacy class action lawsuit.” of recoveries and Facebook had the most recoveries.” to end the private class action lawsuit.”

they wrote:

The amount of recovery is particularly surprising given that Facebook claims users consented to the practice in question and that the class suffered no actual harm. In addition to the financial relief obtained by the plaintiffs, Facebook has made meaningful changes to the practices that led to the plaintiffs’ allegations. Did. As indicated by her declaration of two of her Facebook employees knowing these facts.

However, with the $725 million settlement, Meta once again denied wrongdoing and said in a statement issued to Reuters that the settlement was “in the best interest of our community and our shareholders.” Additionally, the settlement applies to all Facebook users in the United States, who can only take a few dollars out of the pot each if they wish to apply.

However, the settlement has not yet been rubber stamped, which is scheduled for a subsequent hearing on March 2, 2023.

Although Mehta hasn’t heard the final story of Cambridge Analytica, Washington, DC sued Zuckerberg personally, claiming he was personally responsible for the failure that led to the scandal.

