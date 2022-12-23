Here are the biggest video game releases of early 2023:This allows you to plan ahead





With just a few days left until Christmas here, all the big games that were supposed to be released in 2022 have been released by this point.

However, due to the way the industry works, the holiday season is dwindling over time, and instead more games are postponed to early winter or spring of the following year. That’s happened with a few games this year, so I thought it would be good to see what happens in early 2023 once we get back from the holiday break.

Here’s what we know so far, along with confirmed dates: Big potential games that could enter this window, like Starfield and Redfall, still don’t have real release dates, despite delays from 2022.

January

Monster Hunter Rise (PS5/4, Xbox Series X/S/One) – January 20th MH fans will be happy with a slightly more horsepower platform than the Switch as the famous portable Monster Hunter title is coming to all consoles can.

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20th – If the new Fire Emblem game for Switch isn’t high on your personal list, don’t forget it.

Forspoken (PS5, PC) Jan 24 – The delayed PlayStation/Square Enix game finally arrives late next month with wild spell combat.

Dead Space Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Jan 27 This looks like a pretty spectacular remake, as it seeks to surpass its spiritual successor, Callisto Protocol.

February

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Feb 10 – If Hogwarts Legacy is as scalable and quality as it looks, it’s one of the year’s top performers and a blockbuster new IP Could be debut. For WB and Portkey. We’ll see if protests against anti-trans Harry Potter author J.K. Very rarely.

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2) February 22 The flagship title for PSVR2, explore the gorgeous world of Horizon Zero Dawn in virtual reality. The hardware feels like it was made for that. Simultaneous release with PSVR2 main unit on the same day.

Octopus Traveler II (PS5/4, Switch, PC) February 24th – Avid Octopus Traveler fans have been waiting for this day for a long time. Meet expectations.

Destiny 2: Lightfall (All Platforms) Feb 28 This year, Destiny 2’s major expansion thankfully doesn’t have to compete with the release of Elden Ring or console Horizon in the same week. It introduces new locations and subclasses, and begins some major transformations of the game’s core systems.

skull and bones

ubisoft

march

The Last of Us Part I (PC) March 3 At this point, we’re once again seeing HBO’s Last of Us TV series (debuting January 15) and finally PlayStation getting the game on PC. You can

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (All Platforms) – March 3 – The new Team Ninja game looks like another hit for developers. This time it’s a brand new IP.

Skull and Bones (All Platforms) March 9 I honestly believe this beleaguered Ubisoft game will actually release when I get my hands on it, but after the latest delay, the pirate ship’s It seems that the outing has finally arrived.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – March 17 Like the first game, Fallen Order’s next-gen-only sequel looks set to be one of Star Wars fan’s dreams . Everyone here expects another powerhouse he’s from Respawn.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) March 24th The latest remake of the Resident Evil series will be released.

Now for the first quarter. There are many more games coming up in this window, but I’ve pulled what I think are the biggest. Chime in with your own choices that I think should be spotlighted too.

