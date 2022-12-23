iPhone 14 Pro faces ‘unprecedented’ setback, leading to drop of new graphics processor





According to The Information, Apple had planned a major-generation update to the iPhone 14 Pro’s graphics capabilities, but was forced to scrap plans for a new GPU late in development after an “unprecedented” failure was discovered. did not get

In its paywall report, The Information claimed that Apple engineers were “too ambitious” to add new features to the graphics processor designed for the iPhone 14 Pro. This includes features such as Ray his tracing of lighting techniques to bring an extra level of realism to the game. This meant that the “iPhone 14 Pro” prototype was found to consume far more power than expected, affecting the device’s battery life and thermal management.

Apple discovered a flaw in the iPhone 14 Pro’s GPU late in the device’s development cycle, according to several individuals who claimed to have first-hand knowledge of the incident, who told The Information. From the A15 Bionic chip in the previous year’s iPhone 13 lineup.

The incident is reportedly unprecedented in Apple’s chip design history and explains why the “iPhone 14 Pro” shows only modest improvements in graphics performance compared to previous iPhone generation leaps. The error has caused Apple to reorganize its graphics processor team and shun some managers from the project. This includes the departure of key figures believed to have helped Apple emerge as a leader in chip design.

The report goes on to say how Apple’s chip design team has dealt with the loss of talent in recent years, losing dozens of key talent to various silicon design firms since 2019, leading to personal disputes and lawsuits. It reveals how they are forced to do so. chip startup.

