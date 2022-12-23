Facebook parent company Meta paid a record $725 million to settle the Cambridge Analytica scandal.





Meta Platforms Inc. agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit alleging Facebook illegally shared user data with research firm Cambridge Analytica.

This is the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action lawsuit and the highest amount ever paid by Facebook to settle a private class action, plaintiffs say. It said in documents filed in court late Thursday.

The settlement brings Meta one step closer to resolving a lawsuit filed by a Facebook user in 2018. The agreement requires the approval of a federal judge overseeing the lawsuit.

Consumer lawyers have steadily increased their efforts to crack open the company’s internal records to support their claims that Facebook failed to protect consumers’ personal data. Facebook’s parent company could have been asked for hundreds of millions of dollars more if it went to court and lost.

In an emailed statement, Meta pursued a settlement in the best interest of its community and shareholders. We look forward to continuing to build a service that puts privacy first and that people love and trust.

Since the complaint was filed, Facebook has not allowed third parties to access data about users through their friends, plaintiffs said in court documents detailing the settlement. The company will also strengthen its ability to limit and monitor how third parties obtain and use information about Facebook users, and how Facebook communicates information it collects and shares about users, according to the filing. improved.

Last month, Google agreed to pay 40 states a total of $391.5 million to settle an investigation into its controversial location-tracking practices. Separately, a judge last month awarded $90 million to settle a lawsuit over using his browser cookies and her Facebook Like button to track user activity. Approved his Meta contract.

Meta said in an August court filing that it had agreed to settle the Cambridge Analytica lawsuit, although terms were not disclosed at the time. A month-old filing showed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to wait six hours for questioning by plaintiffs’ attorneys. The same filing indicated that former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg would also have to testify.

Facebook claimed to disclose its practices in its user agreements. It also said that anyone who shares information on social networks should not be expected to preserve their privacy.

