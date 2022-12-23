DuckDuckGo Wants To Free You From Annoying Google Sign In Popups





Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo launched a new feature on Thursday for its app and browser extension called Google Sign-in Pop-Up Protection. This new feature prevents Google sign-in popups from appearing on non-Google sites.

These pop-ups are popping up all over the web on sites like Zillow and Reddit, neither of which is owned by Google.

“[The pop-ups] It may look helpful, but when you actually sign in, you agree to be tracked,” DuckDuckGo tweeted.

DuckDuckGo says that when you sign into your Google account from these other sites, Google can track your behavior and collect data on those sites. This is also how Google collects data about users who have disabled his cookies for third parties.

This new feature is automatically turned on in the DuckDuckGo app or browser extension. If you still get the Google sign-in popup, try updating your DuckDuckGo app or browser extension.

DuckDuckGo has positioned itself as an alternative to search engines like Google, which historically made money by targeting ads based on users’ personal data and browsing history. Google says he will stop the practice in 2021, but the search engine still collects user data like search history and location history, even in incognito mode.

To learn more about DuckDuckGo, check out What You Need to Know About Search Engines and 5 Reasons to Use DuckDuckGo.

Now Playing: Watch This: Apple Updates Privacy Controls in iOS 16

2:11

