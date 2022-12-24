How (and Why) to Enable Speedy Meetings in Google Calendar





Are you constantly on the move from one meeting to another with little to no downtime? If that sounds like it, and you use Google Calendar to manage your day-to-day work, then there’s a feature called Speedy meetings. may be interested in

Basically, Speedy Meeting adds a short buffer between successive meetings.

With speedy meetings enabled, the actual scheduled meeting is slightly shorter than the intended duration.

This feature works for meetings longer than 30 minutes, giving you the downtime you need to catch your breath and gather your thoughts between meetings.

With speedy meetings enabled, all meetings longer than 30 minutes will be shortened by 5 or 10 minutes. So a 30-minute meeting is scheduled for 25 minutes, a 45-minute meeting is shortened to 40 minutes, and a 60-minute meeting is shortened to 50 minutes.

Anyone with a calendar full of meetings each day will appreciate 5-10 minutes of downtime very much. Take a break in the restroom, drink coffee, and take a break.

Before I explain how to set this feature up, I fully understand that what you see on your calendar and what’s actually happening can often be two very different things. You can have a speedy meeting as short as 25 minutes, but it’s up to you and your participants to stick to that time slot. If you go too far, there’s nothing you can do about Google Calendar or Speedy Meetings. However, once you start using Speedy Meetings, you’ll need to be diligent about sticking to your calendar so that 25-minute meetings are just that.

In addition, attendees will be notified of the meeting length if others have access to your calendar or send invitations or updates about those meetings. This means that the meeting can end at the scheduled time.

If this sounds like just a change to streamline your interactions with Google Calendar, read on to learn how to set up the change.

How to enable speedy meetings in Google CalendarRequirements

A valid Google account is required to use Speedy Meetings. That’s all. Once your account is ready, enable Speedy Meetings to improve your meeting-to-meeting recovery.

First, you need to open your default web browser and log into your Google account. Once done, go to calendar.google.com.

On the Google Calendar page, click the gear icon near the top right corner and from the dropdown select[設定]Click.

Access the Google Calendar Settings app.

Image: Jack Warren

[イベント設定]Find the section and click the checkbox associated with Speedy Meetings.

Once that’s done, you can exit the settings window by clicking the left-pointing arrow in the top left of the window.

in Google Calendar[迅速な会議]Enable the option.

Image: Jack Warren

At this point, whenever you create a meeting longer than 30 minutes, it will always be a little shorter, so you can enjoy a breather between meetings. This is a great option for those who are plagued by multi-day meetings. You might be tempted to slam them without even taking a single break, but you know what it will do for you by the end of the day or week.

Please enable Speedy Meeting. Please be sure to adhere to the shortened meeting time. It doesn’t make sense otherwise.

