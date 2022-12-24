PLA Strategic Support Force and AI Innovation





Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) stands at the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress, affirming China’s commitment to AI development and “intellectual warfare.” (Hiroki Kataoka/Yomiuri Shimbun).

In recent years, as advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have accelerated, nearly all major nations have developed advanced AI capabilities and committed to effectively integrating AI into their armed forces. But no country has pursued these efforts as deliberately as China. Not only has the Chinese government announced an ambitious plan to make China the world’s leading AI powerhouse by her 2030, but the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has also announced a plan for the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). announced an aggressive innovation-driven strategy. Similarly, CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized China’s commitment to the development of AI and intelligent warfare in his landmark report to the 20th Party Congress this fall. I was.

If China’s strategic AI ambitions are clear, its intentions to integrate AI into the PLA remain unclear. His CCP’s goals against militarized AI remain a mystery.

But the recently established People’s Liberation Army Strategic Support Force (SSF) offers at least some clues as to how Beijing aims to inject AI capabilities throughout its military. Although the exact purpose of the SSF is not yet fully understood, the organization has been tasked with something of an innovation mission, and is tasked with integrating a number of strategic functions. Given the breadth of its organizational structure and mission, the SSF appears to be at the forefront of the PLA’s efforts to modernize around new technologies like AI.

To better understand the SSF, we recently explored whether mastering the information domain and effectively integrating AI will have a game-changing impact on future conflicts that will likely determine the winner. I investigated. Our research on SSF delves deep into open source information, convenes subject matter experts, and turns to academic analysis to explore the potential role of SSF in AI innovation in the PLA and how it might play. formed a more accurate understanding of the role that never plays. .

Outline of Strategic Support Force

In 2015, China announced that it would shift its PLA capabilities from a focus on ground-based territorial defense to enhanced power projection to secure China’s strategic interests in space, cyberspace, and the deep sea. Part of the motive was to undertake a major reform of its military. One of the key elements of these reforms was the creation of the SSF. The SSF was tasked with integrating numerous strategic functions and capabilities formerly dispersed throughout the PLA, including space, cyberspace, information warfare, and psychological warfare. Today, SSF consists of two divisions covering these functions. The Space Systems Division, home to all space-related missions, and the Network Systems Division, which houses the widely interpreted PLA information warfare operations.

The overarching purpose of SSF is to gain information advantage in order to promote decision advantage and victory. Analysts recently concluded that SSF missions, likely to support the pursuit of information dominance, fall into two categories of supporting service to the theater of military commands.

The SSF also appears designed in part to improve the PLA’s overall integrity, or ability to conduct joint operations. Historically, the PLA has been challenged by integrated joint operations to combat intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities as well as new command and control innovations and implementations. Because intelligence support provided by the SSF is likely to include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to enable operational and strategic objectives, some experts believe the SSF It is hypothesized that it plays an important role in improving overall integrity.

To fulfill its mission, the SSF also appears to have several mechanisms for developing or acquiring technology. The SSF is not the only agency in the PLA to perform that function, but evidence indicates that the SSF is responsible for more AI-related equipment contracts than any other PLA service. More specifically, SSF invests heavily in AI innovation, leveraging public-private partnerships to acquire new technologies for intelligence. surveillance and reconnaissance; autonomous vehicles; information and electronic warfare (EW); simulation and training;

The U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, in its final report last year, stated that AI is ubiquitous in all domains, but the vast amount of data related to the space, cyber, and information operations domains are I concluded that it does your use case particularly well. Suitable for priority integration of AI-enabled applications in war games, exercises, and experiments. These are just the domains in which SSF operates. Many of the SSF capabilities involve processing diverse, high volume, and rapidly changing information streams at speeds beyond human capabilities, all of which are excellent candidates for AI applications. For example, AI can help create and maintain situational awareness by gathering, combining, and analyzing information, perhaps to make predictions. Additionally, AI can help analyze the consequences of potential courses of action, not just planning and wargames.

However, command decisions are made by the military headquarters or the Joint Staff in the theater. On the other hand, the actual development of artificial intelligence for decision support applications is likely not done by the SSF, but by other PLA components such as China’s National University of Defense Technology and its Academy of Military Sciences. Nevertheless, in providing information support to these decision makers, SSF may play an important role in interfacing with such AI systems and thus supporting decision making.

Meanwhile, out of the 12 major military applications of AI being developed by China, at least five are critical to SSF missions. Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) software. automated cyberattack software; cognitive electronic software; and possibly self-driving cars. Grouping by domain gives us:

For space operations, it concludes, China is likely exploring the use of AI, including in managing large satellite constellations. It can also be used to analyze earth observation datasets (satellite image processing and target identification). Cognitive radios are smart radios designed to make space-based communications more efficient by autonomously shifting channels to avoid interference and congestion. Autonomous satellite operations to compensate for limited communication windows and bandwidth and long latencies. It reduces the burden on ground satellite operators.

In the cyber/network domain or Network Systems Directorate, both cybersecurity and electronic warfare rely on sorting large amounts of data in real time to identify threats and update defenses. For example, AI-guided navigation of adversarial networks can inform both technical reconnaissance and cyberattacks. This mission falls within the SSF’s mandate, and the creation of the military is likely designed to strengthen the likely link between cybersecurity and China’s electronic warfare. , can also improve the speed and scale at which cyber defenses can be implemented, easing constraints previously faced by the PLA.

In addition, AI can be used for electronic warfare, increasing the autonomy of EW systems, recognizing and classifying signals from radars and communication systems, detecting and classifying jammers, improving direction-of-arrival estimation of jamming signals, developing efficient anti-jamming, etc. help. Protocol, updating defenses in real time (cognitive electronic warfare).

Many applications of AI within the SSF mission set can now be identified, but their most significant long-term impacts may be difficult to predict. Moreover, the AI ​​plans formalized in China’s white paper do not necessarily correlate with actual progress in AI innovation. In fact, much of China’s heavy investment in AI appears to be commercial and not yet tied to military missions. We agree with assessments that suggest that previous estimates of China’s current AI capabilities are likely exaggerated. This is both because AI is unlikely to be integrated into the PLA mission space anytime soon, and once AI systems are adopted, they can become fragile, insecure, and unreliable. means

We conclude that SSF is indeed tasked with gaining information advantage to gain decision advantage and thus achieve victory. When it comes to AI, SSF will inevitably mean adopting and integrating AI applications as it seeks to remedy the deficiencies of PLA’s previous approaches to gaining and leveraging information advantage. But that doesn’t mean SSF will serve as the center of his PLA for AI innovation as a whole.

What is still missing, however, is a clear understanding of which AIs SSF prioritizes to achieve its objectives. Not all AI is the same. Many of SSF’s missions follow AI, and applying AI across them may have synergies, but what applications will SSF pursue? Whether or not SSF can achieve them is unknown. For specific applications of AI that vary from mission to mission, some prioritization must necessarily occur in the innovation process.

China is determined to become the world leader in AI and apply its technology to military missions to overcome US dominance in the Indo-Pacific. In many ways, the SSF is well-positioned to help achieve these objectives, including a tolerant policy environment that fosters innovation, the SSF’s clear commitment to innovation, and high levels of leadership support for intelligentization. . SSF also appears to be building relationships with China’s high-tech commercial sector and its academic enterprises. These efforts are consistent with China’s initiative on civil-military integration, which aims to overcome barriers that have made it difficult for the PLA to tap into the commercial sector.

However, the SSF also faces formidable obstacles in implementing the PLA’s innovation-driven program. In general, the SSF and the PLA are likely to face several challenges in adopting AI. This includes attracting and retaining a high-quality high-tech workforce and China’s inability to design and manufacture advanced logic and memory chips domestically. Now that the US has ended access to high-end semiconductors, it is essential to exploit the obvious weaknesses of cutting-edge AIa. In addition, U.S. and other Western research institutes are becoming increasingly wary of working with Chinese researchers in areas such as AI that have great military potential.

Due to the limited combat experience of the PLA, the lack of relevant ground truth data may hinder the development of decision-support AI systems. More importantly, unless the PLA focuses on comprehensible and trustworthy AI, it will focus its attention on utilizing AI systems with opaque operations, uncertain effective areas, and uncertain failure modes. If it doesn’t appear to be, it can be very damaging.

With responsibility for innovating and focusing space, cyber and electromagnetic missions, the SSF will likely play a key role in the PLA’s adoption of AI and will likely adopt AI in its unique functions and mission aspects. . However, we do not see it playing a central role in AI innovation and development across the PLA.

Gerald L. Epstein is a Distinguished Fellow of the Center for Weapons of Mass Destruction Research at the National Defense University.

Amy J. Nelson is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Foreign Policy Program and Center for Strategy, Security and Technology.

The views expressed in this paper are those of the author and do not represent official policy or position of the National Defense Academy, the Department of Defense, or the United States Government.

