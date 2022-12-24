Google vs. Amazon: Smart Display Showdown





Aside from the growing / Amazon rotation base, the two main product lines are fairly similar.

Google and Amazon are basically your only game if you’re looking for a plug-and-play smart display, but both companies have come to similar products from very different directions. , recommendations are not trivial as they relate to which ecosystem you are committed to. If you’re on Team Apple, you should continue to expect Tim Cook to announce a Siri smart display at some point.

Both products are rather rigid and require you to adapt to them rather than vice versa. Google Screen works only with Google Assistant and pushes to Google products, while Amazon Screen works only with Alexa and pushes to Amazon products. There are some partners that offer different features such as music and cameras, but these products are not as infinitely configurable as smartphones.Smart displays often demand ecosystem compliance.

echo show 10

Amazon Echo Show 10. There is a large display on the rotating table.

Ron Amadeo

The small black part at the bottom is the base and everything else rotates on it.

Ron Amadeo

the other side.

Ron Amadeo

At the top are buttons for stopping the camera and microphone and adjusting the volume.

Ron Amadeo

All of these smart displays run the same Amazon or Google software on different screen sizes, so the specific hardware doesn’t really matter. I spent most of my testing time on the $249.99 Amazon Echo Show 10. It has a 10 inch screen and a super cool rotation feature. There’s also the stationary $64.99 Echo Show 8 and $39.99 Echo Show 5. If you want to get really wild, there’s the $249.99 Echo Show 15 with its wall-mounted picture frame form factor.

Specs at a glance: Echo Show 10 screen 10.1 inch, 1200800 LCD OS Fire OS CPU 8 cores Mediatek MT8183 4 Cortex A73 cores and 4 Cortex A53 cores GPU Arm Mali-G72 network Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g / n/ac), Bluetooth, Zigbee Camera 13 MP Front Camera Size 251230172 mm Weight 2560 g Speakers 2x 1 inch tweeter and 3 inch woofer Starting price $249.99 (currently $185) Other benefits Rotate!

The Echo Show 10’s party trick is its rotation feature, a feature Amazon calls “Smart Motion.” The display is mounted on a heavy circular base disguised as a large speaker. There are three small speakers at the base, but no room-shaking subwoofer, as you’d expect for its size. It’s a weighted turntable.

The motor can “lock” and “unlock” the screen at different times. You can always grab the screen and move it. This will free up the motor and allow it to spin freely. The Show 10 weighs an incredible 5.5 pounds. When you talk to it, the motor activates, the screen rotates and points at you. It can also eerily track you around the room via tracking from the front camera, or you can remotely control it as a 360-degree security camera.

On the one hand, additional features such as the use of a 360-degree remote camera are welcome. On the other hand, mounting it on a rotating base somewhat detracts from the touchscreen experience. The mechanism that rotates the screen has a lot of rattling, so even though the screen should be fixed, when you tap it with your finger, you don’t feel like you’re touching a hard object. Every time you poke it, it swings in one direction or another.

