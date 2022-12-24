Fighting Technology-Based Abuse: Looking Back in 2022





A year that includes technology-induced abuse is not a good year. But 2022 has certainly been an eventful year for technology, from stalkerware to physical trackers, used as a means of coercively controlling domestic abuse situations.

In February, the EFF asked the FTC to investigate a class of stalkerware apps discovered by TechCrunch journalist and security researcher Zack Whittaker. Networks of consumer-grade spyware apps were not only dangerous, they were also insecure. Whitaker found that these apps shared a security flaw exposing the personal data of about 400,000 people. TechCrunch has identified a compromised app. These apps were virtually identical in appearance and operation and were Copy9, MxSpy, TheTruthSpy, iSpyoo, SecondClone, TheSpyApp, ExactSpy, FoneTracker, and GuestSpy. TechCrunch not only explained how to identify and remove his Android spyware from a device, but also released a tool to help Android users find out if their device has been compromised.

In April, the Maryland Legislature unanimously passed SB 134. This is a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to learn, as part of their standard training, to be aware of the common tactics of electronic surveillance and the laws governing such activities. The bill was inspired by a conversation between Sen. Barbara Leeds in her office and her EFF, where many of the technology-assisted abuses occurred when she tried to report her experiences to law enforcement. It is intended to reduce the frustration and gaslighting felt by survivors.

In July, Australian police arrested Jacob Wayne John Keen, creator of the Imminent Monitor stalkerware. Keen allegedly sold the app, which was designed to spy on Windows computers, to his 14,500 people in 128 countries over his seven years until the website was taken down. This his website specifically promoted features designed to keep the existence of the app secret from users. In Australia and Belgium he had 85 warrants executed, 434 of his devices seized, including custom-built computers by app makers, and 13 of the most prolific app users arrested. I was. The investigation included actions in Colombia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. EFF hopes to see more such actions in the future.

Apple has had a very complicated year. While we take important steps to protect the devices of high-risk users, including survivors of high-tech exploits, we also face the ramifications of the disastrous launch of Air Tag, a physical tracker. The stalking device started out woefully inadequate and turned into just plain bad. I am a defendant in a class action lawsuit on behalf of people.

Air Tags aren’t the only physical trackers that have raised concerns about stalking. Tile has launched Scan His app to allow people concerned about stalking to discover if there is his Tile tracking them. Like Apple’s tracker detection app for Android, which was released in late 2021, aggressive scanning is required to find unwanted tracking devices. The EFF continues to advocate for a more holistic approach to mitigating physical tracker anti-stalking and encourages all physical tracker manufacturers to enable developers to build physical tracking detection into both their mobile apps and operating systems. We are asking you to agree and publish a standard. Most of all, the EFF ended the year with a victory in the fight against technology abuse. The Safe Connections Act requires the FCC to create rules to make it easier for domestic violence survivors to disconnect phone lines from their family plans while keeping their phone numbers, and to protect privacy Common sense It was a legislative bill and passed. .

This article is part of our Year in Review series. Read more about the fight over digital rights in 2022.

