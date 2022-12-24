The Need for More Servant Leadership in Technology





Marieke Flament is CEO of the NEAR Foundation, a non-profit organization overseeing sustainable Web3 development on the NEAR protocol.

Recent major challenges in the world of technology are testing the beliefs of those who work in the industry, and many of us are wondering if some of us are really unaware of the real problems going on in the world these days. I’m starting to think.

On the one hand, disasters can bring inevitable prospects, and it also made me think about the foundations of the best of humanity and outstanding leadership. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about the concept of servant leadership.

The philosophy of servant leadership is that the goal of a leader is to serve. They share their power, put the needs of their employees first, and maximize their development and performance. The idea is that leaders exist to serve those around them, rather than people working to serve them.

This concept was put forward by Robert K. Greenleaf. After working in research management for AT&T, he took an early retirement to launch his leadership movement as a modern servant. He believed that his leader of servants should focus on this idea.

Servant leaders need to run sustainable organizations, but make sure their motives are genuine and not ego-driven. They must do it for the wider impact they can continue to have. There are a lot of “false servant leaders” who are caught up in deceit and greed and lose faith in authority, which seeps deep and has a lasting effect on how people feel about their work.

There is no better time than now to encourage more leaders to embrace this mindset. After all, if you look at the society we live in today, crises are everywhere: climate change, economic recession, cost of living, concerns over international conflict. Despite all this, technology can play a huge role in solving many of the problems we face today.

Web3, for example, is in its infancy and requires a long-term commitment of time and resources to deliver on the promise of decentralized technology through blockchain. But we are just the beginning of this journey to achieve mass adoption. To realize its mission, we need more truly inspiring leaders to revitalize this movement.

Such leaders do not think, “I am there for me.” Instead, you’ll think, “I’m participating for the greater good of the ecosystem.” Of course, we are looking for people who are commercially motivated and who can drive results and more, not just for ROI. Instead, it will perform at a higher level for greater returns.

Sometimes I wonder if we lost this. But I think there are still more examples of servant leadership around the world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for example, said in his inaugural address that “the president is not a symbol,” and told Ukrainian officials he did not want a portrait of the president hanging in his office. He said:

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, grew closer to her community by shopping for groceries at local stores during her tenure. ” was praised. In the United States, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she used her past jobs as a bartender and waitress to remind her of the importance of serving people in her current role. I’m here.

I think I have lost the value of serving others, not just to serve my ego. We are in a tough market, but times like this require a strong conviction. The next wave of innovation is a battle for mass adoption and needs more servants his leader to lead that battle. These are the types of leaders who can ultimately have the greatest impact.

