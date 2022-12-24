Leaked roadmap reveals plans for Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, P





(Pocket-lint) – A leaked roadmap reveals what Google may have planned for the next few years, detailing the manufacturer’s current plans for 2023-2025. increase. – The series release cycle and the arrival of the long-awaited Pixel Fold.

It’s worth noting that the further away the launch is, the less concrete the plans are and some elements of the roadmap are more fluid than others. The next phone to launch could be Google’s first foldable and next affordable a-series model.

A roadmap published by the Android Authority with information from an unnamed source suggests that Google I/O will take place around April or May 2023, when Google will launch the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. suggesting to

The Pixel 7a is aimed at the same price point as the current Pixel 6a and is claimed to boost its feature set to offer a faster refreshing 90Hz display and wireless charging.

According to the report, the Pixel 8 (“shiba”) and Pixel 8 Pro (“husky”) will likely launch in the second half of 2023, and there are no major changes to the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The 8 is claimed to be smaller than the Pixel 7 and offers a more compact form factor.

The two phones are also said to have the latest Google Tensor processor called Tensor G3.

As for 2024 and beyond, interesting information focuses on the future of one series of phones. Some say that the Pixel 8a will depend on the success of the Pixel 7a.

If the Pixel 7a fails to hit sales targets, Google could adopt a launch approach similar to Apple’s iPhone SE series, launching devices every two years rather than updating every 12 months. I claim that I can. It has been suggested that the price will also increase if it goes on sale in 2024.

Another interesting topic is the Pixel 9 series that year. The report claims we’ll see three different models of his Pixel 9.

The entry-level model is said to be similar to last year’s smaller Pixel 8, but there are also two “Pro” models for 2024, one with a smaller 6.3-inch display. It still has all the extra traps that make it a “pro” phone.

In that case, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL/Plus will all launch around September or October 2024.

As I said earlier, naturally, the further into the future, the less concrete plans seem to be. One possible plan for 2025 is to launch a flip-style foldable Pixel smartphone and possibly his second Pixel Fold (depending on the success of the first smartphone in 2023).

Of course, all this is just rumors for now. The Android Authority takes pride in the information it sources, but information like this is worth taking lightly. Not only because we can’t confirm until Google officially announces something, but as the report itself states, plans are subject to change (and likely will).

This is – reportedly – Google’s current plan and something the company is working on, but it is subject to adaptation and change depending on so many market factors.

By Cam Bunton.

