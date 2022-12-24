Crustal movement in high-tech industry





CEO of Rialtes Technologies, a global business consulting and cloud-based real estate management solutions company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Getty

One of the hottest topics these days is digital transformation, which every business is paying attention to. Done right, your organization can become a hot commodity. It’s very simple. Anyone who stays technically up to date can be at least two steps ahead of him in the game. In fact, some companies around the world are experiencing exponential growth, and so is their reach.

The tech industry is inherently responsible for digital transformation across all industries. Electric cars and smartphones are now an integral part of our lives, powered by artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chips built by tech companies. Technology also plays a pivotal role in our day-to-day operations, including predictive and prescriptive analytics. Companies embarking on a cloud-first approach are also using this technology in their digitization processes.

In fact, the high-tech industry is under tremendous pressure to continuously produce the best products without compromising quality in the face of intense market competition. To do this, leaders must understand when, why, and how to implement the right digital solutions to get the most out of their investment.

Where to start your digital transformation

Process digitization: As companies begin to embrace digital transformation as part of their efforts, they must start by improving and redesigning processes to seamlessly integrate into the cloud ecosystem. Another important step is to seek operational insight to make informed decisions.

Channel digitization: Channel partnerships are a two-way street to delivering the right experiences for businesses and their partners. To achieve this seamlessly, companies are now moving from a product-centric model to a service-centric model. This includes a redesign of the core organizational structure.

Digitizing operations: We believe that large organizations that implement robotic process automation (RPA), AI, and advanced analytics will continue to improve their existing processes, operations, and error reduction. But organizations of all sizes are beginning to turn their attention to business-critical problems that require strategically designed solutions.

Focus on trends

Advances in information technology are directly related to the needs and wants of businesses around the world. Additionally, industry leaders are looking at key trends that directly or indirectly impact their organizations, such as big data and cloud computing.

Big data: Big data helps leaders perform predictive analytics, as well as mine and cultivate data. There are also tools available that mimic human language to help leaders develop effective responses.

Cloud Computing: A good cloud computing strategy can help reduce investments to free up resources for other initiatives. A proper cloud strategy allows a manufacturer to scale his IT infrastructure more quickly to meet new opportunities.

Deploy AI and machine learning, RPA, and many other advanced capabilities to create service-based business models. But to achieve sustained growth, tech leaders need to take bold steps by taking the time to understand market forces and forging partnerships with non-tech companies. Leaders must create an environment of full synergy between their organizations and companies in different sectors.

Conclusion

Technology will continue to disrupt the lives of industries and leaders. And if leaders are willing to take bold steps toward digitizing channels, streamlining business processes and operations, and creating leading products and services, companies can continue to grow sustainably.

